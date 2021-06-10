Vermont Days Offers Free State Park and Historic Site Access - COVID-19 Vaccine will also be available at State Parks across Vermont
Contact:
Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Nate.Formalarie@vermont.gov
Vermont Days Offers Free Fishing and Free Access to State Parks and Historic Sites This Weekend COVID-19 Vaccine will also be available at State Parks across Vermont
Montpelier, Vt. – The annual Vermont Days Weekend will be held this coming weekend, June 12-13, 2021, offering an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of summer and to explore Vermont’s fishing, state parks and historic culture. As the state continues its push to 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-up clinics will be held at numerous State Parks across the state.
All Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned Historic Sites will be open at no charge. Saturday is free fishing day, the one day of the summer when anyone can fish in Vermont without a license. It’s also a day for history: the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission on Saturday, June 12.
“Vermont Days is a great opportunity to get out and explore the state, especially this year when we are all looking forward to spending time with friends and family again,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “This weekend also invites people to try something new and discover the amazing experiences available at our State Historic Sites and State Parks. We hope those Vermonters who have yet to get vaccinated, will consider visiting a pop-clinic during their outdoor adventures this weekend.”
State Parks hosting vaccine clinics this weekend:
Friday, June 11
Lake Shaftsbury State Park, Shaftsbury – 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Saturday, June 12
Emerald Lake State Park, East Dorset - 3:00pm to 5:00pm
Alburgh Dunes State Park, Alburgh - 11:00am to 3:00pm
Boulder Beach State Park, Groton - 11:00am to 2:00pm
Carmi State Park, Enosburg Falls – 9:00am to 11:00am
Jamaica State Park, Jamaica – 9:00am to 11:00am
Silver Lake State Park, Barnard – 10:00am to 12:00pm
Waterbury Center State Park, Waterbury – 10:00am to 2:00pm
Sunday, June 13
Bomoseen State Park, Castleton – 9:00am to 11:00am
Branbury State Park, Brandon – 11:00am to 2:00pm
Camp Plymouth State Park, Ludlow – 9:00am to 11:00am
Crystal Lake State Park, Barton – 9:00am to 11:00am
Elmore State Park, Elmore – 10:00am to 2:00pm
Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle – 1:30pm to 3:00pm
Kill Kare State Park, St. Albans – 11:00am to 1:00pm
Lake St. Catherine State Park, Poultney – 11:30am to 1:30pm
Quechee State Park, Hartford – 9:00am to 11:00am
Sand Bar State Park, Milton – 10:30am to 12:30pm
For more information on Vermont Days, visit VermontDays.com. For additional walk-up vaccine sites visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine
###
###