Education Commissioner Infante-Green Releases Studies in Resilience, 2021 State of Education Report

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green today released Studies in Resilience, the 2021 edition of the Commissioner’s annual report on the state of education in Rhode Island. The report includes a message from the Commissioner, an overview of RIDE’s COVID-19 response, and information on the agency’s progress on the goals laid out in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

“It is going to be crucial to help our students catch up and even get ahead as we recover from COVID-19, and this report shows that the Rhode Island Department of Education has done a great job preparing us for that,” said Governor Dan McKee. “RIDE has kept our kids on track during the pandemic, and we are going to build on that work to go further and farther for our students. After a summer full of engagement and enrichment opportunities, our students will be back in school ready to learn this fall.”

“Despite the pandemic, we have continued to improve our school systems and make the 2020-2021 school year a success,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “I am proud to present this comprehensive report on our state’s progress on education this year, and I am deeply grateful to the many students, families, educators, and school staff who made it possible. Let’s keep the momentum going and return to school next year ready not only to recover from the pandemic, but to also push onwards for our students.”

In addition to information on how RIDE addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and helped Rhode Island become a national leader in safely reopening schools, the report also shows the agency’s progress on the five pillars of its strategic plan: Equity, Engaged Communities, Excellence in Learning, World-Class Talent, and Governance Structures. Each pillar is given its own section, with both an overview from Commissioner Infante-Green of RIDE’s work and a list of achievements, including the work done in the Providence Public School District (PPSD) as part of the state’s turnaround effort. These strategic plans for the state were reviewed and approved by both the Rhode Island Board of Education and the Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Keeping our schools moving forward during the pandemic has been no easy task, but Rhode Island did not back down from the challenge,” said Board of Education Chairwoman Barbara Cottam. “This report details not only an agile response to COVID-19, but progress towards a stronger and more resilient education system. We are dedicated to continuing to work alongside RIDE to ensure every student in our state receives a high-quality education and graduates from high school college- and career-ready.”

State legislation requires that the Education Commissioner present an annual, public report on the state of Rhode Island’s education system to the General Assembly. Commissioner Infante-Green, beginning last year, has elected to provide a comprehensive written report on all of the agency’s accomplishments. In addition to the report, RIDE also released a digital event which included video interviews with educators, students, and parents in order to highlight some of Rhode Island’s accomplishments and milestones during the 2020-2021 school year.