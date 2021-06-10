Attorney General Bonta Announces Settlement with Lake Bowl Cardroom

Settlement follows emergency closure of Lake Bowl Cardroom in 2020 for failure to adhere to the State’s COVID-19 guidelines

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement against Lake Bowl Cardroom (Cardroom) in Folsom for refusing to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The Cardroom continued to operate outside of the guidelines after receiving a Notice to Cure from the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Gambling Control (BGC). In response, and in an effort to ensure the safety and health of the public, the BGC issued an emergency order to the Cardroom mandating that it cease gambling operations. The Cardroom has remained closed since November 10, 2020. Today’s settlement stipulates that Lake Bowl Cardroom may continue gambling operations if it complies with all of the conditions of the settlement, including following health and safety guidelines.

“Last year was one of the worst on record for many us. In the latter part of the year, we saw COVID-19 cases rise, too many lives lost, and tough decisions made with the public’s health and safety in mind,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Now, as case numbers decrease and more Californians get vaccinated, we can celebrate the reopening of our state and continue working toward a better future both for California's economy and all its residents. However, as we do, I encourage businesses to continue to adhere to state and federal health guidelines.”

CDPH’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for cardrooms were issued in response to the pandemic for the purpose of curbing infection rates across the state of California. In October 2020, the BGC observed that the Cardroom violated these guidelines by not enforcing employee or patron mask wearing, hand sanitizing among dealers when they dealt, or requiring social distancing between dealers and patrons. Additionally, Lake Bowl did not set up protective barriers between patrons at the card tables or administer temperature checks to patrons leaving the designated food area for the card rooms.

Today’s settlement, as approved by the California Gambling Control Commission, stipulates that the Cardroom’s state gambling license will be suspended for 12 months, which will be stayed if it pays a fine of $3,522. Under the terms of the settlement, in addition to the fine, the Cardroom will also serve an actual 10-day suspension within 75 days of reopening from its current closure, reimburse the BGC for any costs related to the case, and abide by all current and future gambling and CDPH laws, regulations, and orders.

A copy of the accusation is available here. A link to the stipulated settlement will be added once it is available.