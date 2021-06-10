DOT NEWS RELEASE: HNL RUNWAY 8R-26L CLOSED FOR REPAIR WORK ON THURSDAY NIGHT, JUNE 17

Newsroom Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division notifies Oahu residents that Runway 8R-26L will be closed at the Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL) from 8 p.m. on Thursday night, June 17, 2021, through 4 a.m. on Friday morning, June 18, 2021, for repair work.

During closure hours, departure flights will be rerouted which may result in an increase of air traffic over the Downtown area.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we continue to maintain the safety of our facilities.

