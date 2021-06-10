5 Privacy Policy Generator Options for Your Website

If you collect information from your website visitors, you can be it required by law to place a privacy policy on your website.

Although not every country has privacy policy requirements, in many aid laws the addition of a privacy policy is necessary for compliance. Plus, if you want your website to be visible to a global audience, you need to adhere to the global guidelines.

In addition, many third-party applications require privacy policies to use their services. Examples include Google Analytics, Google Play, Apple App Store, and Google AdSense.

The last thing you want is for a website visitor to go to court over something as simple as a privacy policy.

So, how do you create a privacy policy?

Fortunately, there are many online privacy policy generators you can use to maintain your website.

In this post we will show you how to find, use and implement your privacy policy with a privacy policy generator.

What is a privacy policy?

A privacy policy is a legal document that tells users of websites or, how and why you collect and store their personal information.

Personal information can be anything used to identify an individual, such as their name, date of birth, address, credit information or online behavior. The exact definition may vary between countries and laws, so make sure investigate what requirements you must meet before using a privacy policy generator.

A strong privacy policy must be informative and precise, with no hidden provisions or confusing language. It should also include contact information if your users need more information.

A privacy policy should include the following:

what information do you collect from website visitors

how and why you obtain this information

details on how to save the data you collect

how and when you will notify users when your privacy policy is updated

to whom you provide access to the information collected (third party applications, newsletter services, analytical software, etc.)

Not only is privacy policy mandatory in most countries, but it is also an excellent way to do it. build trust by keeping your marketing tactics transparent. Even if you do not have to have one, it is a good idea.

Here is an example of our privacy policy.

4 Reasons Why Your Website Needs a Privacy Policy

Whether you work on a desktop, mobile app, or website, you must have accurate and honest privacy policies to guide your users.

Here are the four most important reasons why your website needs a privacy policy.

1. Privacy policies are regularly required by law

Many countries have privacy policies available to help citizens understand their information rights.

In the United States, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) requires that all websites that collect information from children have a privacy policy.

Here is an example of Disney complies with this law.

The California Online Privacy Protection Act (CalOPPA) also requires any company that collects information from users in California to display a privacy policy on their website.

Here is an example of this from the Wells Fargo website.

In the US, the Gram-Leach-Bliley Law mandates to any companies in the financial sector to make honest statements about their collection and use of personal information.

In addition, the Health Insurance Portability and Liability Act (HIPAA) requires healthcare providers to give written notice of their privacy practices.

All over the world, there are many similar laws in place to protect the privacy of citizens of specific areas. For example:

Ultimately, privacy around the world is a concern, so add a privacy policy your website can build trust and help you communicate with a global audience.

2. Customers expect honesty and transparency about privacy

People care about their privacy and want to monitor their information. This is especially true online, where information is regularly collected and stored without the user knowing.

The display of a privacy policy on your website shows your customers that you care about their privacy and that they do nothing crooked.

It also shows that you have procedures to handle their information properly, which can help you trust your business.

While it is essential to have a clear, concise and transparent privacy policy to build trust with users, you may want to be a little creative with the privacy policies of your website, but you can interactive ways to display your information.

Here is a example of Amazon’s Canadian privacy policy, which contains a clickable table of contents to help users navigate the policy.

3. Privacy policies may be required by third party services

Many third-party services require a privacy policy to use their services, including Google Ads, Google Analytics, Facebook and Apple.

This ensures that they also comply with any international laws while using their services.

For example, Google Analytics requires specific privacy policies because it stores cookies on user devices and collects data.

If you are one of Google’s Advertising Features, such as Google Display Network Impression Reporting, Google Analytics Demographics, and Interest Reporting, or any services in which Google Analytics is involved, you need a privacy policy.

The same goes for you developing a Facebook app, Apple app, of Google Play app.

If you use or plan to use third party services, you should review their privacy policies and disclosure requirements.

4. Privacy policies can show your brand personality

If it matches your brand, adding humor, personality and wit to your privacy policy can change your personality and win the hearts of your customers.

Check out this creative Privacy Policy by Ecquire.

Or this example from Major Tom, who use a David Bowie quote to give a little feel to their privacy policy.

The most important part of a privacy policy is the information you provide. Personality is a bonus if you can fit it.

The 5 Best Privacy Policy Generators for Your Website

It is now time to explore how you can set up a privacy policy for your website.

Use a privacy policy generator as listed below to create a clear and accurate privacy policy for you online presence.

1. FreePrivacyPolicy

Free Privacy Policy is an online privacy policy generator that helps you set up a privacy policy online without the hassle of hiring a lawyer to write your laws.

This free privacy policy generator can help you comply with CCPA, GDPR, CalOPPA, COPPA, Google Analytics and more.

With this tool you can also generate terms and conditions, cookie tracking policy, refund and refund policies, indemnities, and more.

Answer some pre-generated questions, download your new privacy policy and upload it to your website.

You can also update your policy later if your terms change.

2. Shopify Policy Generator

The Shopify Policy Generator can help you meet global privacy requirements and Encourage customer trust.

This privacy policy generator is free with a 14-day Shopify trial, but you must pay for a membership thereafter.

Fill in a few fields on the Shopify website and they will create a custom privacy policy template that you can customize later.

You can also set up a refund policy or terms of service using the same tool.

3. Privacy policies

Privacy Policy is a free online privacy policy generator that can create privacy policies, EULAs, cookie policies, terms and conditions and more.

Factors such as your industry, operations and platforms are considered your privacy policy.

From there, you can change, upload and share your privacy policy with your site visitors.

4. Online Privacy Policy

Online Privacy Policy is a tool for generating privacy policies that comply with international laws such as the CCPA, CalOPPA and GDPR.

It also creates policies that meet the requirements of leading-edge advertising networks and third-party applications.

Fill out a web form on the site, and Privacy Policy Online will generate your new policy that is ready for immediate upload.

With this tool you can also generate terms and conditions as well as disclaimer notices.

5. Probably

Probably is a free online privacy policy generator to help you set up a privacy policy for your website or mobile app.

It is effective for GDPR, CCPA, CalOPPA, Google Analytics, AdSense, e-commerce laws and more.

Termly also boasts automatic updates from attorneys, which means that when you approve new legislation, your current privacy policy is amended and updated automatically.

You can set up various policies for different platforms to ensure that you are protected, no matter where your services exist.

Questions about generating privacy policies

Can I use a privacy policy generator? Yes, privacy policy generators are a great way to create a legitimate document that complies with your site so your visitors can know how to use and store their information. How do I create a privacy policy? You can hire an attorney to draft a privacy policy or use a privacy policy generator online. How can I set up a privacy policy for free? Many privacy policy generators offer free services. Check out our list of privacy policy generators here to find the right one for you. Can I copy someone else’s privacy policy? No. Terms of use and privacy policies are copyrighted documents. You need to set up a unique privacy policy for your business.

Summary of Privacy Policy Generators

Creating a unique and customized privacy policy can be daunting.

Hiring a lawyer, using legal persons and complying with global marketing laws is no easy thing.

Fortunately, generators are available for privacy policy to help you create a privacy policy for your website or business.

A well-designed privacy policy can also help you build trust with your customers and improve your brand integrity go forward.

What is your favorite privacy policy generator?