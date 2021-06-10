Escape™ Mocktails Launches the Largest Variety of Non-Alcoholic Mocktails and Spirits
A family with a history in the beverage business concocts alcohol free spirits and mocktails that mimic the flavor of alcohol minus the hangover.PISMO BEACH, CA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Jones, known as Mama with a Mocktail on Instagram and among her friends and family, has been working with her dad as the brains and taste buds behind Escape™ Mocktails. They are excited to announce their launch of 14 non-alcoholic spirits and mocktails. This daughter-father dynamic duo are no strangers to the intricacies of the beverage industry. With a combined 40 years of beverage experience, they have manufactured a myriad of excellent projects from mango and peach low calorie energy drinks to a fruit punch Blood Energy Potion. The business literally runs in their blood, with it all starting over 75 years ago with Natalie’s grandparents making beverages, and continuing today with the 4th generation of their family. That’s where the youngest of the beverage makers steps in, Natalie’s daughter, who helps with photoshoots while mixing mocktails, staging the background, and posing her mom. As compelling and successful as their other beverages have been, this passionate project hits even closer to home.
Natalie wants to set out to change how moms drink. “I was guilty of being a wine mom,” says Natalie. “It was my way to handle the daily pressures of being a mom and wife - not to mention the stress of Covid 19. There were times when Mama needed her wine! It would start with me having a glass of wine while making dinner or day drinking because I was home all day. I was ok with the excuses to drink because it was Wine Wednesday or Thirsty Thursday. Soon the wine changed to drinks on the rocks, but I didn’t think there was anything wrong with that. Then, last year brought a lot of changes for me. I realized my mommy drinking may not have been the best combination for me, for my health, and for my family. Now, it’s nice to escape with a non-alcoholic drink and not feel the effects of a hangover in the morning. I enjoy the taste of alcohol, but not always the way it makes me feel. I was excited when my dad came to me with the idea of creating a mocktail business. I’m happy to be back in the beverage business, drinking less alcohol, and feeling better about myself. I’d really like other moms to think before they drink. I’d also like to be more open about my experiences with drinking. It’s ok to save drinking alcohol for special times when I don’t have the responsibility of working, being a mom, and keeping up with all that comes with that title.” Natalie will start to share her journey with being more mindful about her drinking and will be working on a campaign in June to get the word out to other moms to think before they drink.
Why mimic the taste of alcohol?
Alcohol gives you the feeling of being relaxed and lowers your stress level. But you can fool your brain to feel relaxed when you drink something that tastes like the alcoholic version, but doesn’t have the alcohol. TheHealthy.com quotes Julia Chester, professor of psychological sciences at Purdue University by saying: “You can mimic what’s happening in your brain by creating a drink that basically shared all the attributes of the drink that you like, with the absence of alcohol. This will remind your brain and you of feeling good drinking…but without the alcohol.” So, if a margarita takes the edge off your day, why not try one without alcohol?
The mocktail makers at Escape, spent months finding a formula that tastes great. From Moscow Mules and Mojitos to Old Fashions and Manhattans, Escape Mocktails™ offers something for everyone. Mocktails ship anywhere in the United States and Canada from California. To see our line of products visit www.escapemocktails.com .
Escape Mocktails was launched in 2021, with the goal of bringing a full line of non-alcoholic spirits and mixed cocktails to consumers looking for a healthy alternative to drinking without sacrificing flavor. With a focus on flavor, Escape™ Mocktails offers everyone a respite without the repercussions.
The Mocktail and Non- Alcoholic Spirits Lineup:
Mocktails: Moscow Mule, Mojito, Cadillac Margarita, Sweet Potato Vodka, Old Fashioned, Negroni, and Manhattan
Spirits: Cinnamon Fire Whiskey, Mezcal, Spiced Rum, Tequila, Peanut Butter Whiskey, Cognac, and Single Malt Scotch
You can follow Natalie Jones, Mama with a Mocktail on Instagram .
Natalie Jones
Escape Mocktails
hello@escapemocktails.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook