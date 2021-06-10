Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,297 in the last 365 days.

Climate-informed reforestation taking place at state parks along North Shore (published June 10, 2021)

Throughout the Great Lakes region, the northwoods signature tree species such as paper birch, quaking aspen, balsam fir and white spruce are slowly giving way to invasive grasses and shrubs.

With help from The Nature Conservancy, hundreds of acres of land across four Minnesota state parks are being reforested with a mix of climate-adapted native species to diversify and improve the health and climate resiliency of these lands into the future.

The largest project site is at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park on Lake Superior’s North Shore. There, paper birch trees are nearing the end of their lifespan, resulting in areas that are overgrown with brush.

With a private grant obtained by The Nature Conservancy, thousands of seedlings in a mix of white pine, red oak, bur oak, yellow birch, white cedar and tamarack have been planted, utilizing best practices for maintaining forests into the future.

“State parks are not only a great place to get outdoors, but they are also home to vast natural resources that need protection and active management to remain healthy into the future,” said Liza McCarthy, DNR district resource specialist. “These forests have changed from what was once here due to turn-of-the-century logging practices, deer browse and climate change.” 

Additional planting is being done at Gooseberry Falls, Temperance River and Cascade River state parks. In all, 100,000 seedlings will be planted across the four state parks.

Park visitors may see fencing and protective exclosures around new plantings to deter deer browse. As the trees grow, visitors may observe how the forest changes over time and how different species of wildlife are attracted to it.

Forests with more diverse tree species and ages are more resistant to insect and disease threats and host a broader variety of wildlife species. Trees on the landscape slow rainwater runoff and erosion, shade streams, and capture and store carbon to help slow climate change.

The project is primarily funded by a gift from a private family foundation to TNC with additional funds provided by Minnesota DNR and TNC.

You just read:

Climate-informed reforestation taking place at state parks along North Shore (published June 10, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.