Senator Costa Announces $400K in Historical Preservation Grants for Region

Pittsburgh, PA − June 10, 2021 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of more than $400,000 in Keystone Historic Preservation grants for the region on a variety of exciting projects.

“Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh are modern regions and have attracted many visitors and residents with its forward looking vision – but we are a world class place to live because of our rich past,” said Senator Costa. “The grants awarded today allow us to preserve our history and ensure that its lessons and landmarks shine for years to come.”

The City of Pittsburgh was awarded $17,500 to update the National Register listing of the Manchester Historic District to reflect events related to civil rights and community development from the 50s and 60s.

Rodef Shalom Congregation was awarded $13,085 for a feasibility landscaping design that will create natural physical security barriers recommended for the building's safety by the Department of Homeland Security

The Wilkinsburg Engagement Center was awarded $100,000 for a transition from sacred space to a civic space which will provide jobs, economic redevelopment, quality of life, and arts and culture.

The Frick Art and Historical Center will make repairs to Clayton's, the historic home of Henry Clay Frick and expand the lifespan of the important architectural elements with its award of $100,000.

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation will repair and restore #6 Cast House and Slag Flume at the National Historic Landmark Carrie Furnaces in Rankin/Swissvale with its $100,000 award.

The Carnegie Library of Homestead will upgrade its fire protection systems with an award of $100,000.

The Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program is funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund. Over the program’s history, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has supported 910 preservation projects through the vital funding for planning and construction.

###