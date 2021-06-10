Magic Cup Cafe Opens its First Franchise Location with Six Additional Cafes Planned in the DFW market
Magic Cup Cafe Joins McKinney’s Diverse Lineup of Flavorful Hot Spots, Brings Fresh Taste to the DFW Area
After months of extensive preparation, Magic Cup Cafe––a community-oriented, multicultural brand known for its hand-crafted boba tea, coffee, and smoothie beverages––is finally opening a brand-new franchise in McKinney, TX.
Located at 7701 Stacy Rd., Suite 100, the McKinney cafe will welcome customers starting this June, bringing Magic Cup’s trademark selection of naturally flavored, internationally inspired bubble tea and novelty drinks to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area for the very first time. The location will also feature a drive-through (and will be the only boba shop in the region to do so), allowing for safe and easy pickup as Texas continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic.
Upon making the announcement, Magic Cup co-founder and COO My Lynn Nguyen expressed her immense excitement at the McKinney expansion. “We’re thrilled to be a part of McKinney’s diverse community, and we so look forward to bringing a wide variety of high-quality ingredients and one-of-a-kind recipes to Stacy Rd. We believe our friendly, knowledgeable staff, our warm, inviting atmosphere, and our fresh, made-to-order drinks will be a fabulous McKinney fit.”
McKinney franchise owner Chi Tran echoed Nguyen’s sentiments, saying she and partner Tam T Trinh were drawn to the city thanks to its multicultural vibe and abundant food scene. “McKinney won us over because of the diversity of the crowd,” Tran noted, adding, “The city doesn’t have many boba shops, so we really wanted to introduce Magic Cup Cafe to the area. We feel our eclectic menu and fun, family-friendly environment will make us an ideal spot for McKinney residents to sit, sip, and pass some enjoyable time.”
Magic Cup McKinney will be celebrating its Grand Opening on June 12 and will operate Monday through Sunday from 10am to 11pm.
About Magic Cup Franchise
Founded in Richardson Texas, Magic Cup specializes in hands-on leadership training for entrepreneurs at all levels, Magic Cup is devoted to helping business owners create a legacy all their own. The company's proprietary franchise system leverages original products, international appeal, streamlined operations, and year-round marketing to support franchisees as they develop a lasting foothold in the competitive beverage market. Accepted applicants can expect to gain expertise in bubble tea and coffee drinks and will be given all the tools necessary to help their business grow over time.
