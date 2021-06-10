Local Street Closures Begin June 14 as Part of Ely Highway/Drainage Reconstruction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On June 14, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch local street closures for drainage improvements as part of continuing reconstruction of Great Basin Boulevard and East Aultman Street in Ely.

Residents will see intermittent local street detours on sections of Ogden Avenue, Center Street, Orson Avenue, North Street, and Seventh Street (north of Aultman Street) June 14 through summer. Sections of the roads will periodically be closed to through traffic, but residents will still be able to access their homes.

Underground concrete drainage structures will be installed to further convey stormwater from near the Orson Avenue and North Street intersection to Murry Creek. When coupled with Great Basin Boulevard drainage improvements to be made over the coming year, the work is the first step toward reducing floodplain limits and associated flooding concerns.

The following traffic restrictions will also remain in place on Great Basin Boulevard from Aultman Street to U.S. 6, and Aultman Street between Bell Avenue and East 10th Street:

Sections of the highways will remain reduced to one lane in each direction, with continuing alternating turn lane and sidewalk closures.

Additional lane restrictions will begin later this year as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for major roadway excavation and paving. Drivers should anticipate new traffic patterns and travel delays of up to 30 minutes, and are advised to select alternate routes when possible.

Brief water and sewer utility interruptions will continue along Aultman Street between Bell Avenue and East 10th Street, with advance notice given to property owners.

As part of the project, Great Basin Boulevard is being reconstructed from Aultman Street to U.S. 6, and East Aultman Street reconstructed from Bell Avenue to East 10th Street. Old pavement and roadbed surface will be pulverized and recompacted and topped with six inches of new asphalt for an enhanced, durable roadway.

The East Aultman Street/ Great Basin Boulevard intersection will be reconfigured to allow dual left turn lanes from Aultman Street to Great Basin Boulevard. In addition to reconstructing and reconfiguring roadway lanes, the project will also enhance lighting, sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility. Additional project information is available on the “Projects” page of www.dot.nv.gov.