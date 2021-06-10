Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 14

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 1001 Apple Orchard Road Winslow Mill & Fill
SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance
SR 1003 Hormstown Road Winslow Mill & Fill
SR 1005 Laurel Run Road Washington Mill & Fill
SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Mill & Fill
SR 2001 Winslow Extension Gaskill Drainage Cleaning
SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road McCalmount Pipe Replacement
SR 2017 Graffis Avenue Extension Bell Pipe Replacement
SR 3003 Timblin Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3031 Belshazzar Road Knox Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 14

