Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 14

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 1001 Apple Orchard Road Winslow Mill & Fill SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance SR 1003 Hormstown Road Winslow Mill & Fill SR 1005 Laurel Run Road Washington Mill & Fill SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Mill & Fill SR 2001 Winslow Extension Gaskill Drainage Cleaning SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road McCalmount Pipe Replacement SR 2017 Graffis Avenue Extension Bell Pipe Replacement SR 3003 Timblin Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3031 Belshazzar Road Knox Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Primary Various Mowing Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.