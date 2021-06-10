Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 14
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1001
|Apple Orchard Road
|Winslow
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1010
|Game School Road
|Snyder
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 1003
|Hormstown Road
|Winslow
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1005
|Laurel Run Road
|Washington
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1830
|Falls Creek Road
|Washington
|Mill & Fill
|SR 2001
|Winslow Extension
|Gaskill
|Drainage Cleaning
|SR 2008
|Panic Knoxdale Road
|McCalmount
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2017
|Graffis Avenue Extension
|Bell
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3003
|Timblin Road
|Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3005
|Pansy Ringgold Road
|Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3031
|Belshazzar Road
|Knox
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.