Bridge Replacement on New Columbia Road in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 1003 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Wednesday, June 16, New Columbia Road will be closed between the intersection with Ridge Road (T-447) and Millers Bottom Road (T-442), while work begins on the removal of the existing bridge and installation of the new box culvert. Additional work includes new pavement, new approaches and new guiderails.

A detour using Route 1004 (Crossroads Drive) in Kelly Township, Route 1005 (Treibley Road), and Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) in White Deer Township, will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work on the project is expected to be completed in early August 2021, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

