Route 30 Traffic Stoppages Saturday in East Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing short-term traffic stoppages on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in East Pittsburgh Borough, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, June 12 weather permitting.

Intermittent short-term traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on Route 30 between Linden Avenue and Bessemer Street will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday as crews remove abandoned electrical wires and replace a utility pole. Crews from Sargent Electric will conduct the work for the Duquesne Light Company.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Robert Teachout at 412-216-5037 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

