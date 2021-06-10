Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with SunTrust Bank
June 10, 2021
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
SunTrust Bank, Atlanta, Georgia Consent Order, dated November 19, 2019 (PDF) Terminated June 10, 2021
