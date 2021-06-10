Hashtag social media: beach days, summer Fridays and sunshine Oh My!

Beach days, summer Fridays and sunshine oh woe! For those of us in New England, I think it’s finally safe to say that summer weather is here to stay and that we can put away our winter hats and digs. Do not worry, we drink our iced coffee all year round – now we do not have to do it with frozen hands.

We are so excited to welcome our latest social media strategist, Isaac Norris, to Brafton’s social team! After a career in publishing several Southern culture magazines across the Southeast, Isaac began entering agency life on social media and digital advertising.

Here are some nice facts about Isaac:

Based in Nashville, Tennessee (yeehaw! ) and is originally from Alabama, where he earned a degree in Mass Commissioning and Journalism from the University of Northern Alabama. Involved in the orchestra group (marching arts if you like) for 15 years (yes, years) throughout high school and college, and playing saxophone and cellphone! BIG fan of the ring of the ring * Consider this as a warning from Isaac: do not let him start talking about it, for he will not stop. * Enjoy disco balls, dancing, cooking, camping and traveling across the southeast!

Welcome to Brafton, Isaac!

#DYK

Here at Brafton we are BIG FANS of Canva. May we even say obsessive? And what do we do when we are obsessed with someone? Follow them on Instagram, duh!

Did you know that Canva shares super cool tutorial videos on them Instagram?

As this one use the background removal tool.

Or this one use the melting effect.

#QTNA

Baseball is back and we had a very important question to ask our fellow Braftonians. Don’t worry, we did not ask them to choose between the Red Sox (Ben Affleck) or Yankees (ARod). But the right answer would always be the Red Sox.

What would be your lead song?

Here’s what they said:

Careless Whisper – George Michael

Get At Me Dog – DMX

Stranglehold – Ted Nugent

Good as hell – Lizzo

Feet Fail Me Now Now – Queens of the Stoneage

Shake Ya Tailfeather – P. Diddy [feat. Nelly & Murphy Lee]

This could be the start of the most interesting Spotify playlist.

#OMG

If you do not use Pinterest as part of your social media strategy, it may change your mind. Pinterest recently announced:

“More than 5 billion searches are now done on Pinterest every month. As people prepare for a post-pandemic life, searches for outfits, vacations and home improvements is the highest point, and search for weddings has picked up the levels of pre-pandemic. ”

5 BILLION. We were shaken – these are many margarita recipes and summer outfits. Here is a really wonderful article of Brafton’s COO, Meredith Farley, all about Pinterest.

The time may be here, fellow marketers. Instagram is test new upload options from the desktop version (yes, we said desktop!) of the app.

#LOL

Now we are officially ready for summer.

Cob containers are no longer just for corn. If you’re looking for the perfect way to enjoy a Klondike at your next BBQ, then use two cup holders for the best #KlondikeHack. pic.twitter.com/sKbM5rB5y7 – Klondike (@Klondikebar) 28 May 2021

Blame it on the hot weather and sunshine.

What was on you versus what was in you . Hand soap Hand STD Hands Hand They have Ha Ham Hamm Hammo Hammoc Hammock – Amazon (@amazon) 13 May 2021

A month full of Fridays? Count us in!

June is like the Friday of summer! – Walmart (@Walmart) 1 June 2021

#ICYMI

