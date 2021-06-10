Decorated Navy SEAL, Ed Hiner, helps turn fear into motivation with his new book, GUTS

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of paralyzing fear. Stress and its long-term, harmful effects on both the mind and body. These are issues that plague many individuals daily, all the more so over the past 18 months while navigating a worldwide pandemic. Ed Hiner witnessed the paralyzing power of fear firsthand on the battlefield during his more than 20 years of service as a Navy SEAL.

When a soldier is under stress in combat, their fighting efficiency is decreased. Other symptoms include fatigue, slower reaction times, indecision, disconnection from their surroundings, and the inability to prioritize. Similarly, when faced with severe stress, an individual can likewise face the inability to make decisions, set goals, and have the needed motivation to succeed in achieving their objectives.

Ed Hiner's latest book GUTS: Greatness Under Tremendous Stress―A Navy SEAL’s System for Turning Fear into Accomplishment helps readers turn fear and stress into foresight, motivation, and action. Turning negative self-doubt into positive accomplishments.

GUTS will do more than motivate its readers. It uses transformational strategies straight from the Navy SEAL playbook that will help the reader to make lifelong changes. For instance, bad habits and negative thought patterns are addressed. Apathy is replaced with action. GUTS is essentially basic training for a person's life and boot camp for their brain. They will change their relationship with fear and stress, learn to thrive under adversity, become resilient, and reach their goals. No matter the area of life, whether the goal is career focused, wanting to get fit, or a personal goal, anyone can achieve it- it just takes GUTS.

The book has garnered outstanding reviews from A-list readers of GUTS:

"Iron Ed taps into the essence of what it takes to lead ourselves during times of tremendous stress. In GUTS, he shows us how to create a different relationship with fear, manufacture motivation, and achieve tremendous results. You'll find indispensable nuggets of wisdom on every page. GUTS will awaken the warrior energy in you!"

--Tony Robbins, #1 New York Times bestselling author

"Iron Ed is a renowned operator and one of the most experienced trainers in SEAL history from one of the most elite organizations in the world. His understanding of the pursuit of excellence is what makes GUTS such a powerful training camp for the mind. From his Blue-Collar Scholar point of view, he not only tells you the importance of accountability, discipline, and motivation but also teaches you how to manufacture them. His final chapter, AWE: Awaken the Warrior Energy resonated deeply with me as it applied to the transition after my Olympic career. An exciting read, every page has unexpected nuggets of wisdom. It's simple: read this book, do what he says, and you'll improve in whatever you wish to achieve!"

--Ryan Bailey, 3-time men's water polo College All-American, 4-time Olympian, Olympic silver medalist, and USA Water Polo Hall of Famer

"There are three kinds of people in the world. There are those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who look around after the fact and say, "What happened?" Clearly, only one of those categories leads to success and happiness. Leaving one's life to dumb luck ("What happened?"), or worse, living as though we have no control over our lives and circumstances (watching what happens) is not the path.

"Ed's book is a field manual for making things happen in our lives. Few people have more credentials to understand what it means and what it takes. His experience as a SEAL and his personal background have put him in a position to share insights from which we can all benefit. The concepts he shares are universal. They apply to all of us, regardless of the challenges we face. Each chapter details an essential component to the tool kit we all need to be great.

"Over my three decades as an educator (teacher, site administrator, district leader), I have worked with kids from all walks of life whose potential has been compromised by their life circumstances or, more significantly their approach to their life circumstances. In most cases, it's not their fault--they didn't have the tool kit. As educators, our real job is to prepare our students to be successful in whatever endeavors they choose, to become experts at becoming experts. Our tendency is to focus on subject matter content, even though we have no idea what they will do in their futures. We can certainly do more to help all kids maximize their potential, and the information in Ed's book is precisely what they need to know to assure success in whatever endeavors they choose. I highly recommend adding Ed's book to every teacher's library and incorporating his teachings into our classrooms."

--Mike Vollmert, EdD

Ed previously published a book entitled First, Fast, Fearless: How to Lead Like a Navy SEAL. That book fashioned SEAL-style leadership as a weapon in today’s complex business terrain. Just like war, the business world can at times be filled with conditions of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity, and constant change. Managers want to know how to build and lead an effective team. SEALs are known for their mental toughness, decisiveness, creative thinking, adaptability and perseverance - all under extreme stress. They get things done through, by, and with others. This makes them the perfect example to model a leadership style after.

During his 20-year career as a Navy SEAL, Lieutenant Commander, Brian “Iron Ed” Hiner, saw nine major deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines, and around the world. During these deployments, he commanded hundreds of strategic combat missions and operations. As the Training and Readiness Officer responsible for basic and advanced combat training for the Seal Teams, Ed developed the world’s most elite organization. Working in such a challenging setting inspired Ed to develop a diverse skill set, including the ability to work calmly under pressure and to adapt to rapidly changing environments. Ed works with companies, using his unmatched abilities to mitigate fear and foster motivation within all levels of the organization, boosting both morale and productivity.

Ed graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1990. He was afforded the opportunity to attend Virginia Commonwealth University after obtaining a full baseball scholarship. Ed had been raised by his grandmother and lacked a father figure during his impressionable years of youth. He struggled, and at times even got into fights. Baseball though, was Ed’s safe haven, and eventually led him to a better path.

Through his experiences in life and in his deployments, Ed became devoted to helping those that cannot always help themselves. He was deeply affected by seeing children suffer the ravages of war. He promised himself then that someday he would do something special to help children. After returning home, he set out to fulfill that promise and determined that he could make a large impact if he were to reach out to children in the foster care system. He has implemented programs and also written two books that overcome obstacles to success using the essence of SEAL training. He founded SEALpreneurship, a mental toughness program based on Navy SEAL principles, and he is using his 23 Evolution Program to tackle the world of public education and prison reform. The SEALpreneurship program is 2 ½ hours a day over 32 days or a condensed version over seven days. It helps break the victim mentality, which is detrimental to the kids. Victims never change their lives story. It further teaches them how to free themselves. By the end, they can define their own life story.

Ed also uses the 23 learning elements borrowed from SEAL training. It teaches how to be the cause of the effect, not the effect of the cause; self-discipline through language; physical fitness to mold the mind; fear inoculation, how to understand fear; ‘swim buddies,’ to never be alone, and we even teach how to be a student. It teaches how to set goals, plan like a SEAL, implement in steps and be accountable without excuses.

The “Ph.D. in me” certificate is about self-efficacy, self-confidence, and re-enforces that the students are the ones in control of their futures. Ed is also contracted with Juvenile Court and Community Schools, San Diego County Office of Education. Furthermore, he teaches his principle of “PHD in ME” and uses the concept of self-efficacy to help the students gain confidence in themselves, and in their ability to own the outcome of their lives. In addition, Ed's two books use the fundamentals of self-leadership to form a catalyst for well-being, performance, success, and happiness. Ed Hiner has proved to be a strong leader with a commitment to enriching the lives of children, especially those in the foster care system. Through his continued efforts, Ed Hiner has helped many individuals, both young and older, to find their strength, the motivation to persevere and reach their goals.

Ed Hiner has recently been featured on Inspirery. You can also view availability of his books on Amazon. For more information, please visit Ed Hiner's LinkedIn or www.edhiner.com