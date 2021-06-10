Pelosi Statement on Biden-Harris Administration’s Historic Vaccine Donation

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement applauding President Biden’s announcement that the Administration will purchase 500 million vaccines to donate to the world’s lowest-income nations:

“Today marks an important step in the fight against the pandemic. With this strong commitment of 500 million vaccine doses, on top of the 80 million doses already committed from the American stockpile, President Biden and Vice President Harris are taking decisive action to save lives, crush the coronavirus across the world and restore American leadership in the global arena. The House applauds this bold action, which was made possible with the $4 billion Democrats secured in the December coronavirus relief package and the $1 billion in the American Rescue Plan to help vaccinate the world as quickly as possible.

“The Democratic Congress looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration to crush the virus at home and abroad and finally end this pandemic. Getting shots in arms around the world is both a moral imperative and an urgent necessity, as we cannot be safe from the virus anywhere until we defeat it everywhere.”

