Two Turnkey Ritz-Carlton Units to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Coldwell Banker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Float above Bangkok from the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Residences in two fully furnished units that will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Adam Taugwalder of Coldwell Banker. Previously listed for $3.8M and $3.79M, the properties will sell separately with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 16–23 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity that I’m thrilled to be offering in cooperation with Concierge Auctions,” stated Taugwalder. “These two units are impeccable—truly the best of the best in the heart of Bangkok in one of the finest buildings in all of Asia, coming fully furnished and move-in ready.”

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s Central Business District, Unit #40 ND2H is an opulent two-story corner residence and an ideal oasis within bustling Bangkok. The building spirals up within the Bangkok skyline, iconic and inviting from first look. Take the high-speed elevator to the 40th floor and step into your spacious foyer with an expertly appointed kitchen beyond. The space opens to an inviting and expansive area perfect for entertaining, with a double-story wall of windows and the beautiful city stretching beyond them. The library, games rooms, fitness center, and theatre will keep guests of any age well entertained. Host a family gathering on the 7th or 54th floor using the building’s breathtaking facilities, including a pool and sundeck with incredible city views. Retire for the evening to your spacious master suite, with its 24-square meter bedroom providing ample space to relax.

Take the high-speed elevator to the 44th floor and into the foyer and 68-square meter great room of Unit #44N3G, where expansive windows bathe the space in natural light with the city stretching beyond. Three unique and beautiful bedrooms with individual ensuites await beyond, including the 23-square meter corner master bedroom and its incredible seven square meter walk-in closet. Relax and rejuvenate in the master suite’s soaker tub with city views. The library, games rooms, fitness center, and theatre will keep guests of any age well entertained. Additional features of both units include: housed within one of Thailand’s tallest buildings at 314 meters and 78 total floors; access to Mahanakhon Skywalk attraction, with views of vibrant Silom and Sathorn; access to facilities including lounge, billiards room, games room, mini-bar, fitness center, studio, kid’s room, boxing ring, cinema room, changing rooms, towel station, lockers, steam room, sauna, aquamarine swimming pool overlooking the city below, jacuzzi, and sundeck; impeccable custom furnishings by Chantinr Living and Olivia Living, including brands: Minotti, Walter Knoll, Bernhardt, Visual comfort, Carl Hansen, Lema, Temptech, Restoration Hardware, and Grace from USA; all with a remarkable unbeatable location with proximity to the Expressway and direct airport access and just seven short minutes to Lumphini Park.

"These two units are our last remaining fully furnished, turnkey residences in the building," stated the sellers. "We’re extremely excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and put their global database to work for us, hopefully resulting in the perfect buyers come auction day."

The Ritz-Carlton residences are an oasis in Bangkok’s busy financial district, perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of the city stretching limitless around it. Bangkok’s stunning skyline is a true sight to behold beyond the buildings’ many windows. From the building’s own skydeck you can look down upon the vibrant neighborhoods of Silom and Sathon. While Bangkok is ever-evolving and growing, the building’s coveted position and close proximity to Chong Nonsi BTS Station ensures easy access to the entire Central Business District. This SkyTrain is not only quick and convenient, but overlooks one of the most picturesque and iconic stretches of Bangkok’s skyline. The area is filled with trendy and fine dining restaurants, nightclubs, and shopping. Spectacularly lush Lumphini Park, a rare open public space of 57.6 hectares filled with trees, playgrounds and two and a half kilometers of walking paths is only seven minutes from your front door. Countless historical sites and cultural offerings are within ten minutes, including Bangkok Art and Culture Center, Victory Monument, and Erawan Shrine.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences are available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

