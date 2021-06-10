Cement And Concrete Products Market - Opportunities And Strategies – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The cement and concrete products market report describes and evaluates the global cement and concrete products market. It covers three five-year periods including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period. The cement and concrete products market is segmented by type into cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete pipe, brick, and block, and other concrete products; by application into residential, and non-residential.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s latest research on the cement and concrete products market provides the reader detailed market data on the concrete products market’s competitive landscape, including concrete products market major players, cement and concrete products manufacturing companies, cement and concrete products market share by company and more.



The cement and concrete products market is fairly fragmented with a large number of small players. Major players in the market include China National Building Material Company Limited, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement, CRH Plc and others. The top ten competitors in the market made up to nearly 40% of the total market.

However, this is expected to change in near future with increasing acquisitions among the players in the market. For example, in January 2021, Swedish ready-mix concrete products manufacturer Swerock acquired cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå, Sweden, to enhance its production capability. The restricted competition supported by the coordination among the largest cement producers in the market to maintain their respective shares and market stability will also contribute to the market consolidation going forward.

The merger and acquisition activity in the cement and concrete products market has been at a high in the last three years. Another noticeable acquisition, in 2017, German cement company HeidelbergCement, the fourth largest competitor in the cement and concrete products market with a 4.3% share of the market, acquired CEMEX’s Pacific Northwest Materials Business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready-mix concrete operations in Oregon and Washington, for a purchase price of $150 million. With this acquisition, HeidelbergCement aims to strengthen its vertically integrated market position and significantly improve its annual synergies. CEMEX is a Mexico-based company which produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials.

Request for a sample of the global cement and concrete products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2352&type=smp

The Business Research Company’s report titled Cement And Concrete Products Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 covers cement and concrete products market growth rate, cement and concrete products market size, cement and concrete products market forecasts, cement and concrete products market trends and drivers.

The global cement and concrete products market is expected to grow from $333 billion in 2020 to $481 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is expected to grow to $645 million in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0%.

The major reason for the growth of the market is increasing infrastructure spending. Governments globally are increasingly spending on infrastructure projects, which are expected to stimulate the demand for cement and concrete products during the forecast period. Many countries are focusing on the renovation of old infrastructure and cater to the increasing populations. In 2016, Canada, for instance, has announced infrastructure investments of more than $180 billion over a span of 12 years, of which $28.7 billion will be spent on public transit systems. Under Germany’s 2030 Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan, the government plans to invest $147.6 billion to build roads in the country.

In November 2020, the UK government announced a GBP 100 billion ($133.5 billion) infrastructure plan to upgrade the country’s infrastructure and over the next four years government plans to increase spending to GBP 600 billion ($801.0) on infrastructure. This infrastructure development project includes construction of 860,000 new houses, as well as new roads, cycle lanes, community facilities and development of 4G broadband across 95% of the UK by 2025. Increasing infrastructure spending by governments is expected to drive the demand for cement, contributing to the growth of the market going forward.

Read More On The Report Here -

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

Cement And Concrete Products Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide cement and concrete products market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments, and geographies, cement and concrete products trends, cement and concrete products drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Printing Building Construction Market - By Construction Type (Modular, Full Building), By Process (Extrusion, Power Bonding, Others), By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others), By End-User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Institutional Buildings), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market - By Product (Home Monitoring And Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Combination, Others), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Others), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Construction Market - By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/