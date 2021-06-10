ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include updates on the department’s Pesticide Regulation Section and general committee business. Attendees will also hear from Maryland/Delaware’s State Statistician Shareefah Williams about the 2020 Pesticide Use Survey.
This meeting is open to the public. For those interested in attending, please contact Rob Hofstetter at (410) 841-5710 or rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov.
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept
You just read:
Meeting Notice: Pesticide Advisory Committee to Meet June 23 via Teleconference
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.