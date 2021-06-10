Meeting Notice: Pesticide Advisory Committee to Meet June 23 via Teleconference

June 10, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include updates on the department’s Pesticide Regulation Section and general committee business. Attendees will also hear from Maryland/Delaware’s State Statistician Shareefah Williams about the 2020 Pesticide Use Survey.

This meeting is open to the public. For those interested in attending, please contact Rob Hofstetter at (410) 841-5710 or rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept