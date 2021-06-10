Australian woman falls for Fake 'Elon Musk' Bitcoin scam, loses her savings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin is becoming popular thing since Elon Musk Has expanded its service to cryptocurrency. The worth of cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin go up and down according to Musk's tweets. However, some online scammers are misusing his popularity and identity to scam individuals.
His electric Auto Company Tesla had earlier declared that it will be accepting Bitcoin as their payment method, fueling the rally of this coin.
Musk is having an excellent influence on the crypto market. Counting on Musk's fame, online scammers are using his title to mislead investors, particularly people that are new to the cryptocurrency marketplace.
In one such instance, an Australian woman falls for a fake 'Elon Musk' bitcoin scam and lost her savings. She reported that she fell for a scam where scammers were advertising a fake website that stated that Musk would double your investment for Bitcoin deposits.
According to the report, the woman fell for the profitable offer. The site read, "Tesla buys $1.5 billion bitcoin, intends to give away $750M off it”.
The woman works as a teacher and had saved most of her salary for a new apartment. Now she has lost all of her savings into some Bitcoin scam, which is gaining traction with the growth of cryptocurrency.
"It affected me immensely. I wish I could have this rare move in a time machine, not make those few clicks. I felt robbed of my own dignity, self-respect, self-worth, and strength. They sucked all the goodness of life from me," she said.
