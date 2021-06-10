‘Above the fold’ episode Summary: how to be a ‘better’ brand

Never in the history of our podcast have we covered so much ground as in this episode of Above the Fold, with Diana Fryc – not surprisingly, given her resume.

Diana is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Retail Voodoo. She co-founded the company in 2011 and has since worked with countless brands for food, beverage, wellness and fitness. She has helped companies such as REI, KIND, Essentia, Brooks Running, the Puget Sound Consumer Co-op (PCC) and even Walmart overcome growth barriers.

She also presents her own podcast, Gooder. To begin with, she is very knowledgeable about the issues of food equity, conscious capitalism and sustainability.

And you can bet we talked about all this and more in this episode of the Above the Fold podcast:

Other important issues we address:

Racial and ethnic representation at grocery stores.

Use your ‘brand values’.

The role that leadership plays in the brand.

Some cool resources:

The Gooder Podcast: A fantastic podcast with powerful women talking about the important issues that are helping them solve in the world.

A fantastic podcast with powerful women talking about the important issues that are helping them solve in the world. Retail Voodoo: Diana’s brainchild.

Diana’s brainchild. Ron Finley Project: A very cool initiative from Los Angeles that Diana referred to in this episode.

A very cool initiative from Los Angeles that Diana referred to in this episode. The “Sister, sister” theme song: Because in addition to all the other amazing things Diana has done, she has helped Tia Mowry (AKA Tia from “Sister, Sister”) develop a brand that creates health supplements specifically for coloreds. (Jeff and Francis were not as excited about this as they should have been.)

Context-free quote of the week:

“What do we as humans want for other people on the planet?”