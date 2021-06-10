GoransonBain Ausley Partner Lindsey Obenhaus Named Best Lawyer by D Magazine
D Magazine has named GoransonBain Ausley Partner Lindsey Obenhaus as a Best Lawyer for 2021.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoransonBain Ausley Partner Lindsey Obenhaus has been honored by D Magazine as a Best Lawyer for 2021.
“It is an honor to be recognized by D Magazine as one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas this year,” Obenhaus said. “I am very grateful to my community for all of the nominations, support, and trust with difficult family law matters.”
Obenhaus’s specialty lies in cases involving complex financial issues such as business or stock portfolio valuations and discovery, contested custody disputes, and domestic abuse. As a former prosecutor, Lindsey developed strategic thinking through extensive courtroom experience, which helps her make informed decisions to achieve the best outcomes possible for her clients.
Every year, Dallas attorneys vote for the lawyers they believe are the best at what they do. A distinguished panel later reviews the results and D Magazine publishes the list, which is available in the May 2021 issue and at dmagazine.com.
GoransonBain Ausley is one of Texas’s largest family law firms, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. In 2021, U.S. News & World Report named GoransonBain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process. The firm has been named a Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News and a Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal and Austin Business Journal.
