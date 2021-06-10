Webinar Series on Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire Continues June 17

CONTACT: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-3212 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 June 10, 2021

Concord, NH – If you have ever wondered how climate change is affecting wildlife in the Granite State, a series of webinars on the topic is currently being hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Education Program. Warming temperatures and more powerful storms worldwide, and less snow and ice here in New Hampshire, are some of the types of changes which also have significant impacts on the animals that live here.

The “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” series takes a look at the specific effects of climate change in the state and how they are changing life for some New Hampshire species. These webinars are free to join and will be offered on the Zoom platform as listed below. Webinars will also be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the NH Fish and Game website. The next webinar in the series will be:

June 17 at 12:00 p.m.: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Reconnecting the Watershed.

Join NH Fish and Game guest speaker Dianne Timmins, Inland Fisheries Division Coldwater Project Leader, who will explain how extreme storms caused by climate change are damaging the habitat for New Hampshire’s state fish, the brook trout. Learn how stream crossings under roads often prevent trout from accessing vital coldwater habitat which affects their survival and spawning success. Learn how you too can help this species of concern.

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82821506317

Or by telephone:

US: +1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 828 2150 6317

Upcoming webinars include:

Join us for the final installment in this series, Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Climate Change and the Marine Environment, later in September.

To access recordings of the previous webinars in the “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” series, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/climate/index.html.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work related to climate change, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/climate/index.html.