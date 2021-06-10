Clinical Nutrition Market Is Expected to Reach $51.12 Billion by 2028: Says AMR

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disease and surge in geriatric population across the globe drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Clinical Nutrition Market was estimated at $32.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $51.12 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/861



Increase in incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disease and surge in geriatric population across the globe drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. On the other hand, lack of awareness for clinical nutrition and stringent regulations and poor reimbursement policies impede the growth to some extent. However, various growth opportunities in emerging economies are expected to be beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to increase in demand for clinical nutrition products, since consumers are looking for various immunity-boosting alternatives to prevent being infected from the virus.

Also, as older people are at high risk of malnutrition, the demand for these products are most likely to persist post pandemic as well.

The global clinical nutrition market is analyzed across route of administration, application, end user, and region. Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2028. The enteral segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR 7.3% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/861



By end-user, the pediatric segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by the end of 2028.

By geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global clinical nutrition market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The other two provinces covered in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global clinical nutrition market report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Lonza Ltd, Nestlé S.A., and Danone Nutricia. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Cancer Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Cancer Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Neurological Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Oncology Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research