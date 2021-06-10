How to use reverse image search for competitor research

What do backlinks, reverse image search, and your business have in common?

Your conclusion.

Of course, you can blog until you have hundreds of posts on your site, but it takes time.

Can your business afford to wait? Probably not.

This is where a callback strategy come in. It can not only help strengthen your domain authority (DA), but it can expose your business to a new audience that might want to buy from you if you target the right sites.

How do you find these sites? Reverse image search. If you did it right, you can use it to track your competitors and find the backlinks that increase their DA and profits.

Here’s how to turn the success of your backlink into you.

What is reverse image search?

A reverse image search uses an image instead of a text-based query.

All you have to do is upload an image to a search engine and you will get a list of information. These details usually include:

army type

source of the original image

image size

other sizes of the same image

sites that use the image

related images

Although many people use reverse image search to see if someone is stealing their content, it is a powerful tool in the hands of a smart digital marketer.

I used it reverse image search to grow my backlinks by 26 percent, but it can do so much more than find unclaimed backlinks. If you do it right, it can give you the upper hand over your competitors while increasing your authority.

Why would you use a reverse image search for competitor research?

Backlinks.

Using reverse image search with your competitors is one of the best link building strategies that most people skip.

If you have no backlinks, it is more than 90 percent of sites do not receive traffic from Google.

By uploading a photo of a competitor’s headshot or company logo, you can see at a glance where their inbound links are coming from and a list of callback opportunities.

Why is this important?

Backlinks are a valuable Google ranking factor. The search engine uses links from other sites as a statement of trust.

According to a study by Backlink, the site that ranks first on Google has, on average, 3.8 times more backlinks than those in positions two to ten.

By analyzing where your competitors get links, you can determine which sites help increase their authority and get you a piece of the pie. Getting the backlinks can help you grow your traffic, build your authority, and possibly increase your competitor.

For example, let’s say you’re competing with me. If you flip my headshot with the image, you will see such results before the fold:

If you scroll down, you will see a few more pages:

If you continue to browse through the results, you will see that I have appeared on sites such as:

Searchengineland.com (DA 91)

Meltwater (DA 77)

Forbes (DA 95)

Getresponse.com (DA 81)

These are all powerful backlinks that help me grow my domain authority, website traffic and sales.

How to do a reverse image search to find your participants

Ready to discover the hidden opportunities for link building that lurk behind your competitor’s images? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Step 1: Find a photo

Which photo should you use for your reverse image search to track your competitors? I recommend that you use a head shot of the person who is recognized as a writer.

Use their LinkedIn profile photo. They will probably use the same headshot for their lines for bloggers, just like me.

In addition to looking for a competitor’s headshot – or if your contestant does not have a ‘face’ to it, you need to look for the brand logo.

Step 2: Use reverse image search

You can not upload a photo to the default Google homepage.

Click ‘Images’ in the top right corner to download the reverse image search feature or go to images.google.com.

Then click on that camera icon.

Select the headshot or logo you downloaded in step 1 and click on the blue “Upload a picture” tab. Google will then return a results page that looks like this:

Step 3: Start looking for opportunities

If we use the example of my head shot, you will see that the first result points back to this blog.

Scroll further down and you will see me Author Profile for CoSchedule. The blog has a DA of 57 and is a popular tool for content marketers. As a competitor, this is the kind of website from which you want backlinks or for which you need to write guest posts.

Having a guest post on a high government website like CoSchedule can increase your credibility. You can use it to establish yourself as an expert in your niche and bring your message before your target audience.

Do not forget to reverse the image search of your participant’s logo! It can help you find opportunities to be listed on resource pages or niche directories.

How to find ideas for guests once you have completed the reverse image search and competitor search

After completing your reverse image search, you should have a master list of sites that use your competitor for backlinks. Now what?

It’s time to start thinking about ideas with guest posts, start showing and, when a website agrees with your guest posts, deliver compelling content to drive traffic back to your business.

You have a much stronger pitch if you have some ideas for blog posts. Here’s how to make sure you have content that the site likes.

Read their blog

You do not want to make the mistake of setting up a blog post that is already on your target site or that will add no value to their audience.

Editors receive average 10 stands per day, and 20 percent of them do not read 90 percent of the sites thoroughly because they can see at a glance that it is not worth it. Make sure yours is in the ten percent that the editors read.

How? By thoroughly reviewing the website you are targeting. After reading the content of the website, you should be able to answer the following questions:

Who is the audience? B2B, CEOs, moms working from home, etc. What is the level of the audience? beginner, intermediate, advanced, etc. What type of content do they post? 3,000+ tutorials for words, quick tips and tricks, narrative essays, etc. What are the content gaps? Do they miss a comparison between two popular instruments? Can you offer a different perspective on a popular topic? Which topics are the best? Use Buzzsumo to see which posts get the most shares on social media.

Keyword research

Once you have some topic ideas in mind, tie it all together with keyword research.

Presenting a unique idea of ​​the gas post, backed by a strong long tail keyword show that you know how visitors reach the site and therefore can write for their audience.

Plus, you want people to read your message. Choosing a keyword with a decent amount of traffic will ensure that you write a blog that will find and consume your target audience.

Use Ubersuggest to find keywords with a lot of traffic and low competition. Remember to check the DA of your chosen site so that you can target the right keywords.

How to save your guest position after your competitors have done a reverse search to find potential backlink opportunities

I have an in-depth guide on to become a successful guest blogger, but here are the basics you should follow each time: Read the guidelines Always check the website for guest guidelines. If they do, follow them to make sure your message is not rejected. According to research by PointVisable, 22 percent of guest posts are rejected because they have not followed the guidelines. Customize Email Jump to LinkedIn or read the “About” page and find the exact person you need to email. If you can address the blog owner by name, you have a greater chance of success than starting an email with ‘Dear Sir’. Introduce yourself Include your expertise, awards and link to other places where you have been published in the industry. You want the person to understand that you are not a generalist. You are an expert with something valuable to add.

Reverse Image Search Questions

How can I reverse Google Image Search? Go to images.google.com and click on the camera icon. Upload the image and click search. How do you do a Google reverse image search on my phone? Upload or take a screenshot of your chosen image and then create the Google (not Chrome) application on your phone. Tap the rainbow camera icon, allow permissions you ask for, and then tap the gallery icon. Select an image on your phone and Google will display the results. You can also use Google Lens to take a photo and search for it. How to reverse image search with Chrome? If you use the Chrome browser (again, not the app), you can reverse the image search by right-clicking on any image and selecting “Search for an image in Google”. Is reverse image search free? Yes. This is a free tool that you can use via Chrome.

Reverse Image Search Summary

As you can see, reverse image search is powerful callback tool. It can help you identify the best sites to target for backlinks and go to the sites and give your competitors results in their business.

However, searching for an image is just the beginning. Once you have a list of sites, do your accuracy and pitch ideas for blog posts to establish your business as an expert.

Only compelling blog posts will give you the backlinks you need to stay higher, attract the right people to your site and into your sales funnel.

Do you think reverse image search is a great way to take advantage of your competitors?