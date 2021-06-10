Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, moving to post-COVID operations

10 June 2021

ST. LOUIS – In response to the Supreme Court of Missouri’s order dated May 28, 2021, abating the operational directives concerning five phases of court operations, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, announces it will cease operating in Phase 4 effective June 15, 2021. Based on local health conditions, the availability of vaccines throughout the region and CDC guidelines, the court will resume in person proceedings. Visitors to the court must observe social distancing standards in the court room and other public areas. All visitors to the court, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face masks unless instructed otherwise.  

Exemptions or accommodations for in person proceedings may be requested by vulnerable attorneys, parties and self-represented litigants when appropriate and considered on an individual basis.   

For further information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, telephone the clerk’s office at (314) 539-4300.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

