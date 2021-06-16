PlayTreks and MusiCasa are pleased to announce they have entered into a global partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayTreks and MusiCasa are pleased to announce they have entered into a global partnership, combining PlayTreks innovative blockchain-based music distribution and artificial intelligence driven data analytics platform services with MusiCasa's dynamic e-learning environment for producers, DJ's and musicians.
With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, especially in the music industry, artists, producers, DJ's and musicians recognize that they need to embrace digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The PlayTreks - MusiCasa partnership brings together deep skills in music distribution and data analytics, music production, DJ academy and courses geared to getting the most out of a digital audio workstation, overall, great tools to make anybody with an interest of being successful in the music industry.
“The PlayTreks - MusiCasa partnership is a powerful combination. MusiCasa’s understanding of music production and coaching, its deep expertise, and agile, academic approach is uniquely complimentary. We believe this helps to create, excel and empower artists, DJ's, producers and musicians,” said Anjo De Heus, PlayTrek's CEO. “With an enormous growth of DIY artists and producers, releasing their music through PlayTreks, we are pleased to cater to the clientele of MusiCasa.
“Partnering with PlayTreks to deliver innovative music distribution and analytics for our clients will allow us to provide the very best offering, making our services even more compelling, and providing a unique personal experience for our clients,” said Andy De Greve, MusiCasa CEO. “Together, working as a team, we will unlock the full potential of artists, DJ's, producers and musicians and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital music business landscape.”
As an indication of commitment to the partnership, PlayTreks and MusiCasa will offer several incentives to potential clients, making the partnership between the two powerhouses worth it for every artist, DJ, producer or musician.
About PlayTreks
A team of highly passionate, energetic, unique people that are aligned in becoming a household name in music, by building the coolest decentralized blockchain music distribution and data analytics company in the music industry. PlayTreks’ data analytics services can assist users in identifying potential trends, improve efficiency, extend reach and much more. Founded in 2020, PlayTreks went live in January 2021, and is making big waves.
About MusiCasa
MusiCasa offers special programs for professional growth as a music producer. Everything you need for that successful career in the music industry is available on a single online platform. With the shared knowledge of mentors, proven academic structure and tailor-made programs, MusiCasa enables aspiring DJ's, producers and artists to make a difference to their career from their ambition. With accessible programs based on academic experience, students take necessary steps forward through 1-on-1 training, personal coaching, e-learning and hands-on training in the professional recording studios.
For more info:
https://musicasa.net
https://playtreks.com
Anjo De Heus
