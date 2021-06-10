Global Cultured Meat Market Size Expected to Reach USD 248 Million by 2026, at 15.7% CAGR Growth: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Cultured Meat Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 103 Million in 2020 to reach USD 248 Million by 2026, at 15.7% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, Cubiq Foods, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, SuperMeat, Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A, Just, Inc, New Age Meats and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Cultured Meat Market By Source (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Duck, Seafood), By Application (Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs, and Others), By End-User (Household and Food Services), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Global & Regional Cultured Meat Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Cultured Meat Market size & share expected to reach to USD 248 Million by 2026 from USD 103 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Cultured Meat Market: Overview

Cultured meat is described as lab-grown meat created in a culture medium utilizing different tissue and bio-engineered techniques. In vitro meat, clean meat, and synthetic meat are all terms used to describe cultured meat. Cells from an animal are gathered and developed in an enhanced and suitable culture medium to produce cultured meat. As a result of being cultivated in an aseptic and highly regulated environment, the final meat produced is devoid of any hazardous organisms. Such lab-grown meat also offers a number of advantages over traditional meat, including being healthier and devoid of foodborne and nutrition-related disorders. Commercialization of in vitro meat production would also lower the number of animals sacrificed, as well as the amount of land, water, and energy consumed.

Industry Major Market Players

Memphis Meats

MosaMeat

Cubiq Foods

Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

SuperMeat

Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A

Just Inc

New Age Meats

Integriculture Lab farm Foods

Aleph Farms Ltd

Fork & Goode

Finless Foods Inc.

Meatable

Avant Meats Company Limited

Shiok Meats

Balletic Foods

Bluenalu Inc.

Future Meat Technologies Ltd

Mission Barns

Appleton Meats

Kiran Meats

Higher Steaks

Wild Type

Biofood Systems LTD

The growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles is fueling the cultured meat business. Veganism has exploded in popularity in recent years, with social media playing a crucial part in this movement. As a result, non-vegetarians who have converted to veganism prefer cultured meat. Because cultured meat is generated in labs and is cell-based, it eliminates the possibility of fungal or bacterial development or illnesses spreading through the intake of cultured meat. As a result, as customers' preferences move toward clean labels and a healthy lifestyle, safer grade meat is a crucial driver driving the industry. Factory farming difficulties are thought to be solved with cultured meat. This type of meat has the potential to solve a number of environmental issues while also improving animal welfare. Consumer choice is changing toward items that are environmentally friendly and offer animal welfare, which is a significant driver driving the market over the projected period.

Future Meat Technologies secured USD 14 million in investment in October 2019 to expand its cultured meat R&D efforts and open its first cultured meat manufacturing plant. The company's activities are anticipated to commence in 2020 in Tel Aviv, with a product launch following in 2021.

Market Dynamics

Because of the rising worldwide need for meat replacements and other sources of protein, the worldwide cultured meat industry is likely to see substantial growth. Growing health awareness, environmental concerns, and improved health benefits are all expected to have a beneficial influence on the market's growth. Other key variables expected to boost the global cultured meat market are increased consumer inclination toward animal welfare and breakthroughs in cellular agriculture. Furthermore, rising meat consumption, along with rising demand for healthy meat, is expected to aid market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Growth Factors

The growing customer demand for cultured meat as a replacement for animal-based goods is driving the industry. Concerns over animal cruelty in meat processing have had a major effect on public attitudes toward meat consumption. However, fulfilling everyday protein requirements and the flavor of meat products are important considerations when using animal-based meat substitutes. This is shaping up to be a win-win situation for the cultured meat industry. Furthermore, as technology advances, cultured meat production is expected to increase in the future. The increased use of meat products in developing regions such as Europe and North America is one of the driving forces for the cultured meat demand in these regions.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Cultured Meat Market Growth

In 2020, the worldwide market for cultured meat was controlled by North America. Increased urbanization, increased research and development activities, the presence of foreign players in the region, and technical breakthroughs are some of the reasons that have contributed to the region's prosperity. The region's market development is fueled by strong disposable incomes and increased environmental concerns. The market for cultured meat has risen as a result of rising agricultural technical developments and rising fast-food consumption. Growing knowledge of animal welfare, improved lifestyles, and health concerns are some of the causes driving the expansion of the cultured meat business in North America.

The global cultured meat market is segmented as follows:

By Source:

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Duck

Seafood

By Application:

Nuggets

Sausages

Burgers

Hot Dogs

Meatballs

Others

By End-User:

Household

Food Services

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

