U.S Intravenous Solution Market to surpass US$ 4,283.4 million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S Intravenous Solution Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,811.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S Intravenous Solution Market:

The increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the growth of U.S intravenous solution market. For instance, in June 2019, Eurolife Healthcare, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty infusion & pharmaceuticals, launched two intravenous IV products Discport and Lifeport in the Indian drug market. The product is considered as “Smart intravenous infusion” with innovative technology that reduces the risk of infections.

The increasing number of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions is expected to contribute to the growth of the U.S intravenous solution. For instance, , in April 2015, Baxter International Inc. and France-based Laboratoire Aguettant SAS entered into a licensing and distribution agreement for trace elements, which are essential micronutrients used in parenteral nutrition (PN) therapy.

Major Key players are expanding their business in the market through inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition. For instance, in August 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc. and Steward Health Care entered into purchasing agreement for seven years. Under this agreement, Steward Health Care will work with B. Braun Group of Companies till 2026 in the U.S. in order to procure IV solutions and to improve patient care and reduce the costs of the intravenous solutions.

The increasing incidence of traumatic brain injury is expected to drive the hypertonic solution sub-segment growth in the U.S intravenous solution market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were around 2.8 million traumatic brain injury-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the U.S. in 2013.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Dextran segment is expected to be the largest share in U.S intravenous solution market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028), the increasing incidence of hypovolemia is expected to contribute to the growth of the dextran segment. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information, June 2019 report, the annual incidence of shock for any etiology is 0.3 to 0.7 per 1,000, with hemorrhagic shock being most common in the intensive care unit in the U.S.

Increasing investment by the major key players for the expansion of manufacturing units is expected to drive the U.S intravenous solution market. For instance, in May 2019, B. Braun Medical invested US$ 1 billion for construction of new facilities and for expansion of existing facilities that are engaged in producing and distribution of IV solutions.

Key players operating in the U.S intravenous solution market are B. Braun Melsungen AG., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Grifols, S.A., JW Life Science, Amanta Healthcare, Salius Pharma Private Limited, Axa Parenterals Ltd., Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Icu Medical, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentation:

U.S Intravenous Solution Market, By Solution Type: Saline Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl) Hypertonic saline Dextran D5W (5% dextrose in water) Analog Hypertonic Saline Lactated Ringer’s Amino Acid Vitamins & Minerals Heparin and trace elements Mixed Solutions

U.S Intravenous Solution Market, By Packaging Type: Ampules Vials Cartridges Bottles Bags Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml) Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)

U.S Intravenous Solution Market, By Indication: Oncology Post-Operative Care General Medicine Burn Management Pulmonary Disorders Cardiovascular Diseases Others

U.S Intravenous Solution Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centres Home care Settings Others



