Hibella Releases the Glamirror - A Full-Rim Light Smart Sensor Makeup Mirror that Simulates Natural Sunlight

The versatile mirror from Hibella helps users to enhance the daily application of makeup, removal of facial hair, and perform skincare routines.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibella is pleased to announce the official launch of its game-changing smart sensor mirror – the Glamirror – a portable device that simulates natural sunlight.

Glamirror is a highly responsive, hands-free smart motion sensor light designed to enhance the daily makeup application experience. The product features a unique, detachable design and includes a customized, beautiful travel bag for easy storage.

“In daily life, sparse and dim lighting conditions usually cause makeup to be applied too heavily,” says Bella Pisa, Co-Founder of Hibella. “Without proper lighting, our makeup will eventually be blotted out by shadows and colors will lose their intensity. With the development of Glamirror, however, users will experience a smart mirror that simulates natural sunlight and automatically adjusts to differently lighted environments.”

The full-rim light Glamirror is 95% similar to natural sunlight and supports customizable lighting options. Built with patent light guide technology, it provides 100% high definition to create the most natural look, with over 95 CRI Lighting. For superior color rendering, Glamirror adopts medical grade LED light, which minimizes power consumption. With the Glamirror, there is no need to touch - it will automatically turn on when a face approaches.

With a design that sees the entire face in exceptional detail, the 8-inch 5x magnification mirror is perfect for up-close tweezing, eyebrows, eyeliner, or makeup application.

Highlight Features of Hibella’s Glamirror

- Natural sunlight simulation mirror with full rim lights

- Hands-free smart sensor for easy use

- Adjustable light setting via smart app control

- 5x magnification for the ultimate detailed view

- Customizable to set personal lighting options

- Sleek detachable design - easy to store and travel

- Energy saving and long standby time

- And so much more!

Right now, readers can enjoy the best lighting for flawless beauty from the Glamirror. Get it now to enjoy 25% OFF and receive a free mirror bag for the first 1,000 orders.

For more information about Glamirror, or to purchase, please visit www.hibella.com.



About Hibella

Hibella, a smart tech company founded in 2017, is dedicated to innovative technology and design to greatly optimize people's beauty lifestyle. Glamirror is one of its flagship products - a smart sensor makeup mirror with natural sunlight simulation system.

The Glamirror is cordless, rechargeable, and detachable, making it ideal for beauty lovers. With Glamirror, you can get the best and most accurate reflection to easily create a flawless and natural look.

Company Name: Hibella Inc.

Contact Person: Dreami Brant

Email: press@hibella.com

Phone: 860-398-4163

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://hibella.com/

