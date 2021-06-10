Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flynn: Over $600K State Grants Awarded to Lackawanna County for Probation and Parole Services

LACKAWANNA, June 9, 2021 – State Senator Marty Flynn was instrumental in advocating for $618,522 in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for adult probation services.

“The grants help to fund programs that can reduce reoffending by working with offenders to change their behavior and deal with those instances that may lead them to commit more crimes,” Flynn said.

Flynn outlined the following grants:

  • $419,941 in state Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program funds to support the county’s Probation with Restrictive Conditions Program which offers intensive community-based treatment rehabilitation and intensive offender supervision. Funds will supplement salaries, benefits, and overtime, and offset the costs of drug testing, electronic monitoring, housing assistance, inpatient and outpatient treatment assistance for the uninsured and under insured, medically assisted treatment, transportation, job coaching and other therapies.
  • $198,581 for improvement of adult probation services. Act 114 of 2019 provides for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to review and approve county adult probation and parole grant funding, which includes Improvement of Adult Probation Services Grant-In-Aid funds. Under the act, a county, such as Lackawanna, that provides adult probation services shall receive grant funding from the Commonwealth through the PCCD for costs incurred by the county, but only to the extent that the staff and program meet the qualifications and standards established by PCCD. 

For more information on PCCD grants visit here.

###

