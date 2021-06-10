Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,172 in the last 365 days.

SavaSeniorCare Expands Commitment to Safety and Patient Care Through SavaCares

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SavaSeniorCare Administrative & Consulting, LLC (SavaSeniorCare) today announced the launch of SavaCares, a comprehensive initiative that focuses on measures taken in support of the company’s heightened commitment to safety and patient care.

Through the SavaCares initiative, the company has made significant investments in its clinical teams, has engaged a new Chief Medical Director, upgraded cleaning and sanitizing equipment and implemented new technology and screening tools that demonstrate its heightened commitment to providing quality care in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment.

“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our employees and residents has always been our top priority,” said Jerry Roles, Chief Executive Officer, SavaSeniorCare. “The past 18 months have taught us the value and importance of our stringent approach to safety, and we are proud to be applying the lessons learned to elevate those efforts through the launch of the SavaCares campaign.”

Some of the initial steps SavaSeniorCare has employed as part of the SavaCares initiative include: added levels of clinical support with the addition of the Chief Medical Director and center-based Infection Preventionists; automated screening process via electronic kiosks; upgraded center cleaning program that includes disinfecting and sanitizing solutions tailored specifically for long-term care facilities; enhanced cleaning and infection control protocols, including the Victory Electrostatic Backpack Sprayer; and revolutionary air purification technology to effectively clean the air throughout the centers.

SavaSeniorCare recently announced the appointment of Sunil Pandya, M.D. (“Dr. Sunil”) as the company’s new Chief Medical Director. Dr. Sunil has worked closely with SavaSeniorCare client centers and their medical directors during the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving force behind the effort to get ahead of cases.

In addition, SavaSeniorCare client centers will remain diligent in following CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, by maintaining social distance whenever possible, wearing masks and following good hand washing/hand sanitizing practices.

About SavaSeniorCare Administrative & Consulting, LLC
SavaSeniorCare supports skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitative services across the country. The staff at each of the client centers strives to provide care that encourages the health and happiness of their residents and patients. To learn more about SavaSeniorCare, visit www.savaseniorcare.com.

Bryant Walker
SavaSeniorCare Administrative & Consulting, LLC
+1 610-820-2239
bcwalker@savasc.com

You just read:

SavaSeniorCare Expands Commitment to Safety and Patient Care Through SavaCares

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.