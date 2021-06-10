SavaSeniorCare Expands Commitment to Safety and Patient Care Through SavaCares

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SavaSeniorCare Administrative & Consulting, LLC (SavaSeniorCare) today announced the launch of SavaCares, a comprehensive initiative that focuses on measures taken in support of the company’s heightened commitment to safety and patient care.

Through the SavaCares initiative, the company has made significant investments in its clinical teams, has engaged a new Chief Medical Director, upgraded cleaning and sanitizing equipment and implemented new technology and screening tools that demonstrate its heightened commitment to providing quality care in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment.

“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our employees and residents has always been our top priority,” said Jerry Roles, Chief Executive Officer, SavaSeniorCare. “The past 18 months have taught us the value and importance of our stringent approach to safety, and we are proud to be applying the lessons learned to elevate those efforts through the launch of the SavaCares campaign.”

Some of the initial steps SavaSeniorCare has employed as part of the SavaCares initiative include: added levels of clinical support with the addition of the Chief Medical Director and center-based Infection Preventionists; automated screening process via electronic kiosks; upgraded center cleaning program that includes disinfecting and sanitizing solutions tailored specifically for long-term care facilities; enhanced cleaning and infection control protocols, including the Victory Electrostatic Backpack Sprayer; and revolutionary air purification technology to effectively clean the air throughout the centers.

SavaSeniorCare recently announced the appointment of Sunil Pandya, M.D. (“Dr. Sunil”) as the company’s new Chief Medical Director. Dr. Sunil has worked closely with SavaSeniorCare client centers and their medical directors during the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving force behind the effort to get ahead of cases.

In addition, SavaSeniorCare client centers will remain diligent in following CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, by maintaining social distance whenever possible, wearing masks and following good hand washing/hand sanitizing practices.

About SavaSeniorCare Administrative & Consulting, LLC

SavaSeniorCare supports skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitative services across the country. The staff at each of the client centers strives to provide care that encourages the health and happiness of their residents and patients. To learn more about SavaSeniorCare, visit www.savaseniorcare.com.