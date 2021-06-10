The Global Legal Marijuana Market Size & Sales Will Reach USD 97 Billion by 2026: Research Report by Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Legal Marijuana Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 22 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 97 Billion by 2026, at 28% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Canopy Growth Corporation Aphria, Inc., Aurora marijuana Inc., Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., OrganiGram Holding Inc., VIVO marijuana Inc. and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Legal Marijuana Market by Product Type (Buds/marijuana Flower, Cannabis Extracts, Oil, Tinctures) & Others, Species (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Hybrid), Strains (THC, CBD, Balanced THC, and CBD), Purchase Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Medical, Recreational, Cosmetics) & Others, End-Use Industries (Pharmaceutical, Food, Beverages, and Tobacco, Personal Care, Research and Development Centers), and Geography - Global & Regional Industry Perspectives, Comprehensive Industry Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 - 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Legal Marijuana Market size & share expected to reach to USD 97 Billion by 2026 from USD 22 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Legal Marijuana Market: Overview

Marijuana can be mixed into meals or used to make tea. For people who choose not to smoke marijuana, edible items such as cookies, brownies, and chocolates are popular in states that have authorized their sales for recreational purposes. Marijuana has been utilized for centuries as a therapeutic and medical substance, dating back to the 27th century BC. It is still utilized for therapeutic purposes today, even though it is now subject to stricter regulations. Dispensaries sell marijuana in the medical field in a variety of forms, including oil, pill, vaporized liquid, nasal spray, and dried plant products. The state and federal governments would not accept the use of marijuana for hospital purposes for illegal or trafficking reasons outside of state rules. To be eligible for legal marijuana for medicinal or treatment purposes, patients must have a diagnosed illness that is on their state's list of approved diseases, as well as a medical referral from their doctor. After that, the patient can apply for a medical marijuana card, which permits them to purchase medical marijuana and related products from dispensaries.

Many technological advances, such as cannabis DNA sequencing and genetic mapping, provide the industry with several growth opportunities. Since cannabis contains mind-altering drugs, its legalization has spawned a slew of new scientific breakthroughs and business opportunities. In terms of application and use, our analysts have described the “Rite Aid,” “CVS Health,” and “Walgreens Boots Alliance” categories as the leading investment pockets for the cannabidiol industry.

Market Dynamics

Increased use of marijuana in medical products around the world, as well as increased production of cannabis-infused edibles in numerous countries, are likely to drive the target market's growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing geriatric populations around the world, as well as an increase in marijuana in medical clubs in several nations, are expected to propel the worldwide industry forward. Furthermore, there is a rise in the manufacturing of premium medical cannabis products by manufacturers, as well as an increase in marijuana in the medical sector associated with awareness campaigns done by private and public organization’s around the world. These are some factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market.

Global Legal Marijuana Market: Growth Factors

The demand for legalized marijuana is rapidly increasing, especially in countries where marijuana for medicinal purposes and for food & beverages is legal. CBD isolates will see even more development in the coming year's thanks to a recent novel food ruling in Europe. Furthermore, children who consume cannabis are only prescribed oil because it has proven to be effective in the treatment of conditions such as epilepsy. Owing to shifts in government policy, the market for legal marijuana is expected to skyrocket. Several new cannabis start-ups are pursuing R&D, research, and manufacturing. The privatization of cannabis retail stores is anticipated in several provinces. Several provinces that previously selected a single supplier are now encouraging several suppliers to submit bids.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Legal Marijuana Market Growth

North America was in charge of the global marijuana business in 2020. During the forecast period, the region will provide many opportunities for market vendors to expand. Over the projection period, legal cannabis market expansion in this area will be fueled by the legalization of cannabis and the growing number of patients who require medical cannabis. During the projection period, North America will account for 89 percent of market growth. The expansion of the target market is likely to be aided by favorable government laws and the launch of newer pharmaceuticals by drug makers. Major businesses' increased investments in R&D operations, as well as their acquisition operations for company development, are likely to bolster the expansion of the legal marijuana market and meet business in North America.

Legal Marijuana Market by Product Type (Buds/marijuana Flower, Cannabis Extracts, Oil, Tinctures) & Others, Species (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Hybrid), Strains (THC, CBD, Balanced THC, and CBD), Purchase Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Medical, Recreational, Cosmetics) & Others, End-Use Industries (Pharmaceutical, Food, Beverages, and Tobacco, Personal Care, Research and Development Centers), and Geography - Global & Regional Industry Perspectives, Comprehensive Industry Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 - 2026

The global legal marijuana market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Buds/marijuana Flower

Cannabis Extracts

Oil

Tinctures

Others

By Species:

Cannabis Indica

Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Hybrid

By Strain:

THC-dominant

CBD-dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

By Purchase Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Medical

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Recreational

Cosmetics

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical

Food, Beverages, and Tobacco

Personal Care

Research and Development Centers

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

