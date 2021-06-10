Around 200 million doses will go out in 2021 and 300 million will be distributed in the first half of 2022. Biden’s top Covid adviser, Jeff Zients, has been working on the deal for the last month, a person familiar said.

All doses will go through COVAX, the international vaccine initiative, and will go to 92 low- and lower-income countries, in addition to the African Union.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that in addition to the Pfizer purchase, Biden is also expected to take part in a combined announcement with the G7 on a comprehensive plan to end the pandemic. It will include a segment on vaccines.

Sullivan argued that having the US play a leading role in global Covid-19 vaccine distribution is part of what Americans do in times of need and would be advantageous to prevent the future spread of the disease in the US. “He does want to show rallying the rest of the world’s democracies — the democracies are the…

Read Full Story

The post US has purchased and can donate 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine worldwide appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.