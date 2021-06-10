Net Results Group and Saint-Gobain subsidiary CertainTeed® to Co-Present at the 29th Annual SMRP Conference in St. Louis, MO

Presentation will focus on continuous manufacturing improvement at multi-national construction supplier

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Results Group (NRG), celebrating its 25th anniversary specializing in MRO master data management, and CertainTeed®, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain and a leading North American manufacturer of building materials, today announced that their collaboration on a presentation entitled, “The Foundation for Continuous Manufacturing Improvement — Quality MRO Material Data and Meta Data” has been selected by the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals’ (SMRP) steering committee for presentation at their upcoming Annual Conference.



“MRO data analytics is now established as a primary mechanism for gaining mission-critical insight in many industries and can’t be overstated in the current economic condition,” said Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner, Net Results Group. “The value of historical process data is proven in nearly every process-based industry, yet many business leaders are uncertain how data science can maximize operational productivity and profitability. We will discuss the usefulness of historical process data and illustrate how to extract full value with MRO data mining and visualization.”

“I look forward to sharing the bottom-line benefits our firm achieved through cleansing, standardizing and enriching our data,” commented Ben Borgmeyer, Manager, Corporate Strategic Capital, CertainTeed. “After applying SOPs to ensure data quality sustainability and scalability it helped identify obsolete MRO materials and duplicate MRO items, and fostered effective data governance throughout the organization.”

The conference is debuting a hybrid model for attendees to join in person in St. Louis, MO or virtually. The presenters’ abstract will be published on the meeting’s website and their presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:45 pm in Room 240/241. Both Gilbert and Borgmeyer welcome and encourage fellow maintenance, reliability and physical asset management professionals from across the globe to join them.

About Net Results Group

Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused consulting firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the firm was founded in 1996 with the goal of being THE MRO master data governance expert. The firm’s unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – enables it to help asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. Professional services, including onsite and virtual walkdowns and assessments, also inform storeroom optimization and MRO inventory control to sharpen purchasing strategies, reduce operational costs, increase uptime and improve service levels. For more information, visit http://www.netresultsgroup.com.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. From economical acoustical tiles and suspension systems to custom-engineered ceilings showpieces in metal, felt, fiberglass, and wood, the CertainTeed Architectural (US) and CertainTeed Architectural Products (Canada) portfolio includes solutions for every space and every budget – all with the backing of technical expertise and world-class customer support that can help you unleash the creative potential of every project.



A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $4.1 billion in 2019. www.certainteed.com

About SMRP

The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) is a nonprofit professional society formed by practitioners to develop and promote excellence in maintenance, reliability and physical asset management while creating leaders in the profession. SMRP provides unparalleled value for individual practitioners and professionals looking to expand their knowledge and skills and build more business connections with others. SMRP is the premier asset management resource for companies looking to improve their processes and procedures.

Media Contact: Malinda Lackey Michael Mackenzie Communications malindal@michaelmackenzie.com 404.445.1842