Jean Voss of Emotional Life Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jefferson City, MO – When we experience intense emotional or physical trauma, negative energies can become trapped in the body. This can lead to self-sabotage and prevent you from moving forward in life. Removing these trapped energies, however, can free our minds to reach the goals we want to achieve.

Jean Voss is a chiropractic physician, meridian therapist and the founder of Emotional Life Healing where she specializes in The Emotion Code.

As a Certified Emotion Code Practitioner, Jean is trained to help her clients discover and release these trapped energies. If you have a heartache or you have traumatic experiences in your life, the trapped emotions in your body need to be released.”

Jean served in Iraq and Afghanistan for three years as a government contractor in forensic science. While she was overseas, she observed firsthand the soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. When she returned home, she resolved to find something to help them. That’s when she discovered the work of a fellow chiropractor, Dr. Bradley Nelson, creator of The Emotion Code.

According to Dr. Nelson, our Conscious Mind is only the tip of the iceberg. The Subconscious Mind, however, is responsible for our habits and patterns of decision making, our beliefs, memory, emotional reactions, judgments and automatic bodily functions. Through a combination of intuition and muscle testing, the Emotion Code offers a revolutionary experience, accessing the subconscious mind to release trapped energies or negative belief systems.

Jean says the Emotion Code is for everyone from people who are very damaged and need help being healed to people who just want to have a better life, and even the most empowered woman can benefit from the Emotion Code.

“Women are more open to new forms of healing and new forms of care,” says Jean. “I think in this day and age, we've all learned to be our own healthcare advocate. Women are often more active in that role.”

Simply put, the Emotion Code is the simplest way to get rid of your emotional baggage, helping you feel freer, happier and healthier. You can live a life free from unnecessary stress and pain!

“I’m most proud of the knowledge that the work I do has changed my clients’ lives for the better,” says Jean. “That keeps me motivated to keep going and stay in this work.”

