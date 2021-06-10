Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tasting Guide: Artem Oliva Clarifies Everything You Need to Know
KONAK, IZMIR, TURKEY, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extra virgin olive oil is an essential food in our daily Mediterranean diet with its delicious taste, high value and health benefits. Turkey is one of the most prominent producers of extra virgin olive oil in the world and certainly one of the oldest countries to cultivate olives.
Last week, we have visited Artem Oliva’s production facility which is the leading olive oil manufacturer in Turkey to understand how to recognize a quality and taste of an olive oil. Artem Oliva’s olive oil tasting experts have explained the important points that you should know about an olive oil and have given very valuable tips to understand characteristics of olive oil with their long and strong experience which is starting from the field to the production and bottling of olive oil. This is also kind of evidence indicates us Artem Oliva’s journey to become the best olive oil brand in the world.
The rest of the article has been quoted from Artem Oliva’s experts during our interview:
In the recent few years, green color olive oil which is called early harvest extra virgin olive oil has been considered a gourmet or delicatessen product in the superior range. The oil is usually more expensive since its production is more expensive than a more mature olive oil.
For example, to obtain a liter of extra virgin olive oil you usually need about 5 kg of olives, to obtain a liter of early harvest extra virgin oil you usually need about 10 to 12 kg of olives.
Its production is made from young or early harvest olives, (hence its name) that are harvested at the time of color change which refers to a ripening cycle of the olive. Obviously, the olive yield is lower at this stage, hovering between 7 and 15 percent, depending on the variety, while in later stages of maturation it is between 20 and 30 percent.
After the summer, the olives begin their ripening stage to be harvested between autumn and winter. The normal thing is to do it between the months of October to December, although it varies according to the harvest (area, climate, rains). By making this direct harvesting of the olive trees in this stage of change from green to purple, a high quality product is achieved. The reason is that the optimum degree of maturity that is achieved with this variety of oil is ideal since it keeps the organoleptic properties of the oil intact.
In this way, we ensure that polyphenols are preserved at their highest levels. Polyphenols are one of the components that make extra virgin olive oil or EVOO so beneficial for our health. That is why this stage is so important to obtain green color olive oil. Not only because of the color of the olive, but because the maturity of the fruit and its treatment until the oil is extracted determines the quality of the oil.
Finally, it should be noted that early harvest olives are different both in taste and appearance from the ripe ones and they tend to have a more intense spicy and bitter touch than in more mature olives.
Characteristics of early harvest extra virgin olive oil: how to recognize it?
When it comes to recognizing an olive oil, we must speak from several points of view:
1. The view.
2. The smell.
3. The palate or taste.
Precisely, professional tasters follow these steps to be able to enjoy the full flavor of this variety of oil. To help you discover the taste and smell of this oil, we are going to guide you with a green olive oil tasting.
Olive oil tastings
The early harvest olives allow the obtaining of a superior quality product that gives an oil with different characteristics from that of ripe olives.
It is a special oil with an intense flavor and a perfect balance between bitter and sweet that you need to follow a few steps to carry out its tasting correctly.
Depending on the variety of green olives that we consume, we can find different olfactory and palate characteristics. In the case of Artem Oliva, we can discover its fruity touch with aromas of freshly cut grass, tomato or even banana peel.
Step 1, view:
We have to look at the color of the oil. However, we must not be fooled by the view or the green. To do this, a recommendation is to use a glass of a different color and not transparent.
Professional tasters often use blue glasses to taste the oil and thus not get carried away by its color before putting it in the mouth.
In this way, we prevent the oil from entering our eyes and influencing the tasting. In conclusion, it must be clear that the fact that an oil has a green color is not indicative of quality, so the tasting is mainly based on smell and taste.
Step 2, hands:
In this second step we must heat the glass or container that contains the olive oil with our hands.
What we want to achieve with this is that it reaches a temperature of about 27º centigrade to spread all its aromas through the glass. For this reason, we must cover the glass to capture all the olfactory nuances.
Finally, it is advisable to move the glass in circles gently and tilt it to impregnate its entire surface and that the aromas inside the glass are well concentrated.
Step 3, nose:
We reached the olfactory stage. Here the real tasting begins.
For this, it is recommended to do short repetitions to distinguish all the nuances and not saturate ourselves with the main aromas and to be able to capture the rest of the aromas that are also fundamental.
The first repetition is usually a contact, in the following shots we will appreciate smells such as herbs and aromas of fresh fruits such as apple or banana.
The more repetitions we do, the more nuances we will distinguish.
Step 4, palate or taste:
Four or the mouth is the final phase. Our palate becomes the judge and analyzes the taste of this liquid.
It is advisable to distribute the oil throughout the mouth, taking the oil to each of its areas. In the same way as in the previous stage, the first drink is a contact. Therefore, we will look for taste sensations and then focus on aspects of the oil, such as bitterness, sweetness or itching that it has.
It is important at this stage to take air intakes, in which the smell provides greater help to capture these nuances, increasing its sensation in the mouth. So, it is advisable to breathe several times in the same intake and take small sips.
Here we will determine the type of oil it is, its fruity, quality and characteristics, for example: intensity of spiciness or bitterness.
Step 5, packaging:
Although this stage does not fall within a professional tasting, many consumers attach importance to bottling as it generates confidence in buyers.
Artem Oliva is always trying to add value on olive oil by its appearance. On the contrary, for export markets, translucent or opaque glass bottles are usually used to protect oil from deterioration caused by light and to preserve the quality of EVOO for as long as possible.
Ultimately, whether in a transparent or translucent container, the best preservation of the oil would be a cool, dry and dark place to protect our oil from deterioration caused by light and to preserve the quality of EVOO for as long as possible.
Pairing, tips and uses
Artem Oliva Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect to consume directly. Thanks to its intensity and flavor, it helps to enhance the flavor of sausages such as hams, cured meats and accompany cheeses, salads and desserts.
It is perfect to accompany our day to day when we use dishes with sauces and emulsions. It is also valid for boiled vegetables, fish and pasta.
With these tips we finish this olive oil tasting guide. We hope you take advantage of this guide, you liked it and you become professional tasters.
