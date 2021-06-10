Laura Seybold of Shine Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SHINNSTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Seybold is a coach and consultant who provides multiple services (focused on individuals, teams, and organizations) and she launched her practice a little over three years ago. She looks at it differently though.

“I’ve really been a coach for over 20 years. My roles in management and human resources were always about cultivating leaders, assessing gifts. I always assessed people as individuals and focused on their uniqueness. I also am fascinated by human behavior; wanting to understand what makes someone tick.”

With her keen insights and background, she knows that what drives an executive might not motivate a team member and works at closing the gap. Laura always approaches things from a positive perspective, and delights in helping people identify their unique talents and build on them. This is one reason she chose Shine Consulting as a corporate name; teaching people to discover the light within them and shine as brightly as they can is her constant mission.

The teaching aspect of Laura’s work is intriguing, since she came from a family where all the women were teachers, but she chose a business and management track instead. Her many years of listening, mediating, creating/delivering training, and assessing skills (with tools like Clifton Strengths from the Gallup Organization) led her to become a different kind of guru. Today she focuses on coaching, culture and leadership development for a variety of clients and challenges.

In addition to helping people find or advance their career track, Laura and her Shine team support companies in the following ways: identifying their true culture and aligning employees to it, connecting the business strategy to the people strategy, fostering greater diversity and inclusion, and optimizing team performance. Laura also coaches individuals on their personal goals, and runs dedicated workshops that enable women to see the difference between dreams and goals, stay accountable, and get past barriers to achieving those goals.

You’ll hear more about Laura’s background, coaching credentials, and services in her upcoming show. She will also get granular on hot topics like Diversity and Inclusion and how to focus on strengths vs. shortcomings.

Close Up Radio will feature Laura Seybold of Shine Consulting on Monday, June 14th with Doug Llewelyn and then Monday, June 21st with Jim Masters, each at 1:00pm EDT

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Laura and Shine Consulting visit her website: www.wvshine.com