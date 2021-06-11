Parathyroid Hormone Industry Grows With Increase In Rate Of Osteoporosis Prevalence

Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company's Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to drive the market for parathyroid hormones. Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue which further leads to an increased risk of fracture. According to the International Osteoporisis Foundation osteoporosis affects approximately 1.4 million Canadians, mainly postmenopausal women and the elderly. The parathyroid hormone, which is generally naturally produced by the body for regulating the calcium levels, is used to reduce the risk of bone fracture in people with osteoporosis and is administered as a daily subcutaneous injection. The increase in osteoporosis is therefore expected to contribute to the growth of the parathyroid hormone market.

The parathyroid hormone (PTH) market consists of sales of parathyroid hormones and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop parathyroid hormones to treat various diseases. Parathyroid hormone is responsible for regulating the distribution of phosphate and calcium in the body and is used in the treatment of diseases such as hypothyroidism and osteoporosis.

The global parathyroid hormone market is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2020 to $1.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The parathyroid hormone market is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Major players with parathyroid hormone market shares are Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health Inc, Shire, Ascendis Pharma, Entera Bio Ltd., and Extend Biosciences Inc.

The parathyroid hormone global market covered in this report is segmented by disease type into hypocalcemia, hypoparathyroidism, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, other, and by product type into recombinant parathyroid hormone, parathyroid hormone analogues.

Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides parathyroid hormone market overview, forecast parathyroid hormone market size and growth for the whole market, parathyroid hormone market segments, and geographies, parathyroid hormone market trends, parathyroid hormone market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

