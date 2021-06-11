Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitor Market Strategies & Opportunities In The VEGF Inhibitor Market 2021

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The VEGF inhibitor market is expected to reach $3.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 73%. The growing prevalence of cancer and macular degeneration disease is expected to drive the VEGF inhibitor market.

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market consists of sales of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor biosimilars. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)/vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFR) inhibitors are agents that inhibit VEGF and VEGFR activity. Vascular endothelial growth factor is an essential growth factor that promotes the growth of new blood vessels.

Trends In The Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market

Key players operating in the industry are undergoing various collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio by developing new products. In January 2020, Exonate, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson for the development of a new eye drop for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. Exonate developed small molecules that inhibit the production of pro-angiogenic vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) through the selective inhibition of serine/threonine-protein kinase (SRPK1)-mediated VEGF splicing.

Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Segments:

The global vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Drugs Type: Avastin, Tecentriq, Cometriq, Eylea, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

By Application: Oncology, Ophthalmology, Others

By Geography: The global vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market share, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market players, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market segments and geographies, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Market Organizations Covered: Pfizer, Amgen, Roche, Xbrane Biopharma AB, Genentech Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Allergan plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

