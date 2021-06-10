Spectator Sports Industry Moves Towards Mobile Ticketing For Better Marketing Strategies Through Fan Database

Spectator Sports Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports event organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide a hassle-free ticket purchase experience. Customers can buy and validate the tickets for any sporting event through their smart phones and will get updates regarding the event. Mobile ticketing reduced the costs associated with paper-based ticketing channels. It provides the organizers with customer and fan database exchanged digitally through ticket transactions to formulate marketing strategies. For instance, Barcelona implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones gain access to matches.

The spectator sports market consists of sales of spectator sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that includes sub sections of sports teams and clubs, racetracks and other spectator sports. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.

Major players covered in TBRC’s spectator sports market research are Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, New York Yankees.

The global spectator sports market size is expected to grow from $108.48 billion in 2020 to $132.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $183.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America was the largest region in the global spectator sports market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global spectator sports market.

The global spectator sports industry report is segmented by type into sports team & clubs, racing & individual sports, by revenue source into media rights, merchandising, tickets, sponsorship, and by type of sport into soccer, cricket, rugby/football, tennis, others.

Subsegments covered are football clubs, rugby clubs, other sports team & clubs, basketball clubs, motor race, horse race, other racing & individual sports.

