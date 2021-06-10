Home Fitness Equipment Industry Takes On Virtual Reality As An Attempt To Combat Declining Market Growth

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual reality fitness equipment, accessories and apps is key among home fitness equipment market trends to get physical workouts, which can inspire and motivate to keep up fitness goals with fun games and real-life training scenarios. They not only inspire and motivate clients into working out and firming up the body but also saves thousands of dollars on cross trainers, treadmills and stationary bikes. For instance, the VR Fitness Company is creating the world’s first reality gym experience by providing virtual reality fitness machines that are built to give a safe and fun aerobic session for all fitness levels and making exercise a lot more fun and exciting. Virtual reality accessories are also available in the market, which is connected to fitness equipment over Bluetooth and are compatible with the fitness equipment.

The home fitness equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into treadmills, elliptical machines, rowing machines, strength training equipment, other, by application into home, small gyms, offices, others, and by distribution channel into offline retail stores, online retail stores, direct selling.

The global home fitness equipment market is expected to grow from $8.42 billion in 2020 to $9.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Home fitness equipment market growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and other commercial activities that paved way for increasing demand for fitness equipment for home-based workouts and improvement of online fitness content. The home fitness equipment market is expected to reach $8.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -4%.

Major players in the home fitness industry are Cybex, Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Fitnessathome, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech, NordicTrack, ProForm, and True Fitness.

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home fitness equipment market overview, forecast home fitness equipment market size and growth for the whole market, home fitness equipment market segments, and geographies, home fitness equipment global market trends, home fitness equipment global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

