Bronchoscopy Market Grows With Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases, Especially COVID-19

Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases contributed to the growth of the bronchoscopy market. According to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer and about 135,720 deaths from lung cancer. According to the data published by the World Health Organization in 2018, 384 million people suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world, especially the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, will drive the bronchoscopy market.

The bronchoscopy market consists of sales of bronchoscopes and bronchoscopy services. Bronchoscopy is a technique for visualizing inside airways or lungs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. In bronchoscopy, an instrument is inserted into the airways through nose, mouth, or sometimes through a tracheostomy through which the practitioner can examine the patient's airways for any infections.

Read More On The Global Bronchoscopy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bronchoscopy-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The global bronchoscopy market size is expected to decline from $2.67 billion in 2020 to $2.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bronchoscopy market is expected to reach $3.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the bronchoscopy devices market are Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Lymol Medical, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The global bronchoscopy market is segmented by product into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, cytology brushes, others, by application into bronchial treatment, bronchial diagnosis, by working channel diameter into 2.8 mm, 2.2 mm, 3.0 mm, other working channel diameters, and by patient age into adult patients, pediatric/neonate patients.

Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bronchoscopy market overview, forecast bronchoscopy market size and growth for the whole market, bronchoscopy market segments, and geographies, bronchoscopy market trends, bronchoscopy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Bronchoscopy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3232&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airway-management-devices-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Nebulizers Market - By Type Of Devices (Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer), By Application (COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Others), By Portability (Tabletop, Portable), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home Healthcare), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nebulizers-market

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market - By Type Of Therapy (Preventive, Curative), By Drug Class (Bronchodilators, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs), By Distribution Channel (General Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Retailers), By End-Users (Asthma Patients, COPD Patients), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-asthmatics-and-copd-drugs-market

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market - By Product Type (Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers), Type Of Device (Handheld, Fingertip, Others), By Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), By Patient Type (Asthma, COPD, Other General & Surgical Practice, Other Respiratory Diseases), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home Care), Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulse-oximeters-and-spirometers-market

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market - By Type (N95 Respirators, Common Grade Surgical Masks And Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Individual, Industrial, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail And Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-masks-n95-respirators-surgical-masks-and-others-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

