Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Tony Bartelme
Tony Bartelme is a Pulitzer Prize nominee, storyteller, journalist, and author of A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa.
Tony Bartelme recently spent five months in Tanzania in order to capture and tell the story of brilliant brain surgeon Dilan Ellegala, which began with a post-residency vacation and ended with a revolution of Tanzania's medical training programs. Tony documented Dilan's story in a book which he titled A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa.
— Tony Bartelme
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Tony Bartelme joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the impact that a single individual can have, especially the amazing change wrought out by surgeon Dilan Ellagala in Tanzania. They talk about the global shortage of doctors and the immense number of lives that could be saved each year if they only had access to proper surgical care. They also touch on the importance of teaching, and the passing on of our knowledge for the betterment of others. Lastly, they discuss Tony’s unique writing and reporting process.
Topics Discussed:
• The story of a Surgeon in the Village
• The power of teaching
• The gift of failure
• Standstill – the craziest surgery imaginable
• Clear intentions and their value
• The writing process
Watch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/Mbt-bK29vuU and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Oren Tony Bartelme guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/tony-bartelme/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/a-surgeon-in-the-village-the-impact-one-person-can-have/.
Tony Bartelme Podcast Interview