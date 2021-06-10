Vapor Recovery Units Market to grow at a 5.10% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

The eminent players profiled in the global vapor recovery units market report include Gardner Denver (US), Kappa GI (Italy), Hy-Bon/EDI (US), John Zink Hamworthy (US), BORSIG GmbH (Germany), Dover (India), Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems, LLC (US), Kilburn Engineering Ltd. (India), FLOGISTIX, LP (US), Zeeco, Inc. (US), Voczero Ltd. (UK), Symex Technologies (Netherlands), AEREON (US), and ALMA Group (France), among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vapor Recovery Units Market Analysis/Vapor Recovery Units Market Outlook

The global vapor recovery units market size is predicted to grow at a 5.10% CAGR in the forecast period (2020- 2027), states the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report.

A vapor recovery unit, put simply, is a system which features a switch, a compressor, and scrubber. Its key function is in recovering vapors formed inside sealed tanks. The vapors in storage tanks are indeed harmful to the environment. The vapor recovery unit is in great demand owing to its efficient nature, safety of use, and its environmentally conducive nature.

Alluring Features that Boost Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global vapor recovery units market share. Some of these entail the stringent environmental regulations for VOC emissions, increasing need in the oil and gas industry, increasing need for storage and transportation of oil and gas, manufacturers witnessing demand upheaval in brewery and food processing sectors, and increasing use in different end use industries for applications in crude oil tanks, petrochemical and chemical plants, petroleum distribution terminals, and others. The additional factors adding to the vapor recovery units market revenue include its importance in downstream/midstream processes, favorable regulations imposed by the government of different countries to promote the adoption of these units to lower the environmental pollution, increasing installation and adoption of these units in most filling stations due to stringent government rules, and technological advances. The development of cost-effective vapor recovery units, and growing preference for membrane separation technology over condensation technology are the latest vapor recovery units market trends.

On the contrary, high production and installation cost in downstream sector owing to oil and gas volatility coupled with improper handling and assembling of vapor recovery units leading to environmental and safety concerns may limit the global vapor recovery units market value over the forecast period.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10021







COVID-19 Analysis

Unfortunately, the global vapor recovery units market has faced the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. This is owing to several factors such as supply chain disruptions, demand share fluctuations, the economic outcomes of the pandemic, and the instant as well as future impact of the global crisis due to physical distancing trends and lockdowns imposed by the government all across the world have all affected the market growth negatively. However following relaxation of the lockdown in some parts the market is likely to return to normalcy soon.

The global vapor recovery units market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.





Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10021





Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global vapor recovery units industry based on end use, application, and horsepower.

By horsepower, the global vapor recovery units market is segmented into above 1,000 HP, 501 to 1,000 HP, 201 to 500 HP, 51 to 200 HP, and up to 50 HP.

By application, the global vapor recovery units market is segmented into storage terminals, railcar loading, vapor particulate filter, truck loading, barge degassing, marine loading terminals, and oil tank vapors.

By end use, the global vapor recovery units market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, chemicals and petrochemicals, landfill, and oil and gas. Of these, the oil and gas segment will lead the market over the forecast period.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (155 pages) on Vapor Recovery Units Market



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vapor-recovery-units-market-10021







Regional Takeaway

APAC to Head Vapor Recovery Units Market

Geographically, the global vapor recovery units market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will head the market over the forecast period. Mandatory use of such units to curb environmental hazards, rapidly growing end use industries, government regulations to install vapor recovery units, increasing demand in Australia, India, China, and Japan to lower environmental pollution, government authorities legislating strict anti-pollution laws that is boosting the need for vapor recovery units, rapidly growing industries and manufacturing plants, and the booming oil and gas industry in the region are adding to the global vapor recovery units market growth in the region.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Vapor Recovery Units Market

In Europe, the global vapor recovery units market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The high demand from the oil and gas industry in Italy, Germany, and the UK, the presence of well-established end use industries, surging need for these units, rapid industrialization, stringent government regulations regarding VOC emissions, discovery of new shale oil and gas fields, and higher adoption and installation of these units by crude oil producers for controlling environmental pollution are adding to the global vapor recovery units market growth in the region. Besides, the large number of manufacturing plants, the need for such units in these plants, and strict environmental laws and regulations for the environmental conservation in the region particularly for landfill industries, oil and gas, and chemicals are also adding market growth.

North America to Have Promising Growth in Vapor Recovery Units Market

In North America, the global vapor recovery units market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. Stringent regulations to install such units coupled with high production of gasoline as fuel are adding to the global vapor recovery units market growth in the region. Further, the United States EPA regulation has also called for higher VOC emission recovery. The US is predicted to hold the utmost market share.





Discover More Research Reports on Energy And Power , By Market Research Future





Browse Related Reports:

Global UPS Battery Market Information Report by Battery type (Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, Li-ion, and Others), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Data center, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Forecast till 2027

Global Battery Analyzer Market Information Report by Type (Stationary and Portable), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion battery, Nickel-Cadmium battery, and Lead acid battery), by End-use Industry (Automotive, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Aviation & Defense, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) ; Forecast till 2027

Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market Information Report by Components (Solar Panels, Power Conditioning Unit, Grid Connection Equipment, Inverters, and Others), by Technology (Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon, and Others), by Grid Type (Grid Connected, Centralized, and Decentralized), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Gel Battery Market Research Report: Information By Type (2V, 6V and 12V), (Electric Mobility, Energy Storage & Distribution, Telecommunication and others) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Wind Turbine Services Market Research Report: Information By Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Service Provider (ISP) and In-House), Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027

Global Golf Cart Battery Market Research Report: Information by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery and Lead Acid Battery), Product Type (6V, 8V, and 12V), Application (Golf Cart, Electric Coach, and Others), and Region– Forecast till 2027

Global Captive Power Generation Market Research Report: Information By Technology (Heat Exchangers, Turbines, Gas Engines, Transformers, Others), Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Coal, Others), Ownership (Single Ownership and Multiple Ownership), Connectivity (Off-Grid and On-Grid), End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com