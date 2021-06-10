Governor Newsom Statement on Deaths of San Diego Police Detectives 6.9.21

Published: Jun 09, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of San Diego Police Department Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, a young married couple dedicated to public service. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, friends and their law enforcement family at the San Diego Police Department.”

On June 4, 2021, Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park were killed when their department vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro.

Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park were in the same academy class in 2012 and married 4 years later. Both were promoted to the rank of Detective on the same day.

Detective Ryan Park, 32, is survived by his mother, Lana; brother, Justin; and father, Richard. Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, is survived by her parents, Edward and Cherisse.

In honor of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###