Denise Scott, Jonina Skaggs & Bradley Skaggs Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
Denise Scott, executive vice president for programs at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)
Jonina Skaggs & Bradley Skaggs, Partners & Art Director & Creative Director
Denise Scott, exec vp for programs at Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). Jonina Skaggs & Bradley Skaggs, Partners, Art Director & Creative Director
I learned over the years is how important it is to keep pushing for a good idea even when you’re told no”GREENWICH, CT, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Denise Scott, exec vp for programs at Local Initiatives Support Corporation
When taking your marketing to the next level, a key element is the brand and image as viewed by clients. Step in Fotis Georgiadis, a specialist in building trust in a brand/image. He can help turn things around or further expand the existing marketing reach in new ways. Reach out to him at the below contact options. Two recent client interviews are excerpted here:
-
Denise Scott, executive vice president for programs at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)
In your opinion, what should others in the affordable housing industry do to further address these problems?
We need to be willing to try innovative approaches. We need to consider working with more flexible sources of capital. We need to increase the minimum wage to truly be a living wage because, if we’re not addressing the economic development side of the equation, we’re not dealing with the whole issue. And there are policy agendas we should advance. For example:
Existing programs like LIHTC, HOME, CDBG, and Section 8 need to be better funded and expanded to serve more people. Currently, the mortgage deduction is larger than all the low-income housing subsidies combined. Renters need the same supports that owners receive. Rent stabilization programs should also be expanded to provide a measure of control for rent increases, particularly in hot markets.
Tenants should be protected through strong eviction and other tenant protections laws, and through legal aid and housing counseling organizations. The federal funds designated for past due rent need to move quickly to reach those in need. Nonprofits can be incredibly helpful here, bridging the gap between government and landlords and tenants.
City governments must be strategic about how they utilize their federal housing resources to maximize impact. This means targeting resources to the lowest income and most vulnerable families and ensuring community-based organizations and local stakeholders are engaged with program delivery.
We need to pass foreclosure protection laws, and allow for flexibility with payments, such as extending the mortgage timeline an additional year or two.
Funds should be provided for down-payment assistance and home-buyer education counseling.
Freeze property taxes in hot markets and increase access to grants and 0% interest loans for home repairs.
Develop alternative housing, such as rent-to-own programs, community land trusts and land banks, co-ops, and accessory dwelling units, to increase supply.
Remove zoning laws that prohibit density in order to increase affordable housing supply.
At the federal level, enact the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which would provide tax credits to support developing and rehabbing single-family homes in distressed communities.
Read the rest of the interview here
-
Jonina Skaggs & Bradley Skaggs, Partners & Art Director & Creative Director
Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image? Please tell us a story or an example for each.
Bradley & Jonina:
Hone your brand message — While it may make sense to you, it’s not guaranteed it will make sense to your audience. It’s important to keep honing your brand message since there are new brands popping up every day and to make sure it’s resonating with your audience. Look at what people are saying about your brand and you’ll see keywords start to popup. Integrate those into your story, if possible.
Refresh your brand image — This one is obvious. Sometimes a little change is all that is needed as discussed earlier. Other times, it’s time to put the gloves on and really get to work with repositioning, crafting new messaging, reformulating products or creating new products and rolling out a revitalized brand.
Reevaluate the white space — The market changes and new products show up and what you thought was your white space is no longer yours. It’s important to keep an eye on the competition and make sure you own your space. If not, it’s time to reevaluate and, if necessary, find or redefine a new white space that is better suited for your offering.
Simplify and focus — Don’t try to be everything for everyone. Keep things as simple as possible which will allow you to better focus on those products that your consumers love. We worked with a brand that had 5 SKUs and all of them were amazing. They conquered Europe and came to the US and after a short time, they decided to introduce a bunch of new products that didn’t even contain their key ingredient thinking that would help their appeal with the US audience. So rather than spending the money on building their US audience they spent money on product development and then had to spend more money on supporting products that their competitors were doing better.
The full interview is available here
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn