SEI Healthcare Announces EU Headquarters Relocation to Better Service Clientele

Relocation Reinforces SEI Healthcare’s Global Culture and Commitment to Providing The Best-In-Class Products and Services To All Their Clients Across the European Union

/EIN News/ -- Lewes, Delaware, United States, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEI Healthcare Europe, a global professional Independent Medical Education organization, is excited to announce a major relocation from the United Kingdom to the EU country of Malta.

The mission at SEI Healthcare is to bring together and present global medical information in an organized and engaging format for healthcare professionals in Europe and around the world. Committed to spearheading the innovation of medical education on a global scale, Europe plays a key role in the achievement of this mission at SEI Healthcare.

The EU is a key region for SEI Healthcare’s innovative medical education platform, HowITreat.MD, as HCPs can access the platform in their own languages which is of the utmost importance in a region with multiple languages such as Europe.

The HowITreat.MD platform is completely free and allows professionals in the healthcare sector to engage with and listen to key opinion leaders in their fields of expertise. HowITreat.MD brings the latest information and breakthroughs to the forefront for hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals in an engaging and exciting manner not previously seen in the medical education arena.

The European relocation reflects SEI Healthcare’s commitment to their customers in Europe by providing expedited product and service delivery.

Samantha Harris, Head of Client Services, says “We simply weren’t able to efficiently provide for our European customers from the United Kingdom any longer, with many, many extra layers of red tape that delay our ability to deliver world-class services for our clients. A relocation to Malta, located in the European Union, means we can continue to service our clients in the best possible way.”

Malta is one of the top business growth areas in Europe hosting an educated, diverse, and growing population as well as an experienced international business sector, making it an ideal location for SEI Healthcare Europe’s future growth plans.

“Moving to Malta means we can continue to deliver the highest quality of products and services to our European clientele and ensure the company is optimally positioned as we move forward in this competitive global economy,” says Charles Sweeney, Head of SEI Healthcare Europe.

The HowITreat.MD platform services over 500,000 healthcare professionals across the globe. With over 40% of these based in Europe, being able to cater to EU clientele from EU headquarters is an exciting time for SEI Healthcare.

HowITreat.MD allows HCPs to access world-renowned thought leaders across 27 therapeutic specialties in engaging and interactive formats. The core element is patient case simulations where HCPs can move patients through interesting and challenging hypothetical scenarios. Additional formats including engaging videos, podcasts, journals, webinars, and the much-anticipated live, interactive workshops ensure that healthcare professionals can engage in their preferred medium.

SEI Healthcare is extremely excited about the European headquarters relocation. With over a decade of experience in delivering healthcare solutions, ensuring the capacity to continue providing outstanding services as smoothly and quickly as possible is a key driver behind the move.

More information about SEI Healthcare can be found at https://sei-healthcare.com

To explore innovative educational solutions, visit https://howitreat.md.

Name: Samantha Harrison Email: Send Email Organization: SEI Healthcare Address: 16192 Coastal Highway Lewes, Lewes, Delaware 19958, United States