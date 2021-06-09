Homicide: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was performed to determine the cause and manner of death. As a result, it was determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Ramon Gomez-Yanez, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.